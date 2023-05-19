Portola Festival Lineup: Skrillex, Thundercat, Labrinth, Rina Sawayame, Jai Paul and More

When Portola Festival debuted last year in San Francisco, concerns over crowd control and safety quickly overtook talk of the electronic music event. As it heads into its second year, the two-day festival at Pier 80 on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 returns with a packed lineup of notable DJs, groups, singers and other experimental artists toying with electronic sound.
With an exciting blend of newcomers and established performers alike, Portola’s lineup includes various genres within electronic music to create dynamic environments swept up in loud, euphoric beats and dance. (I don’t think I’ll ever forget last year’s rush of swaying amongst strangers under fluorescent lights as house legend Peggy Gou mixed the night away.)
Portola Festival is 21 and over. Two-day general admission passes start at $339.95, and presale begins Monday, May 22, at 10 a.m. Details here.
Full Portola Festival lineup:
Saturday, Sept. 30
Eric Prydz
Polo & Pan
FKJ
Nelly Furtado
Jai Paul
Underworld
Major Lazer
Major League DJZ
Purple Disco Machine
Dom Dolla
Hot Chip
Chromeo
Tokischa
Flying Lotus
Sbtrkt
DJ Koze
Jon Hopkins
Overmono
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
Young Fathers
Two Shell
The Dare
salute
Barry Can’t Swim
Eliza Rose
Model/Actriz
LF System
ELIO
Maddy Maia
Chris Lake
Armand Van Helden
Sunday, Oct. 1
Skrillex
Labrinth
Thundercat
Rina Sawayama
Carl Cox
Charlotte de Witte
The Blaze
Bonobo
Masego
Basement Jaxx
Little Dragon
Kenny Beats
Little Simz
Todd Terje
Róisín Murphy
2manydjs
Kavinsky
Pabllo Vittar
Jockstrap
COBRAH
Avalon Emerson
Jayda G
Sam Gellaitry
Skin on Skin
Chaos In The CBD
Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul
Yeule
Jyoty
Yung Singh
Winston Surfshirt
Azzecca
Very Nice Person