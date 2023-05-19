Portola Festival Lineup: Skrillex, Thundercat, Labrinth, Rina Sawayame, Jai Paul and More

With an exciting blend of newcomers and established performers alike, Portola’s lineup includes various genres within electronic music to create dynamic environments swept up in loud, euphoric beats and dance. (I don’t think I’ll ever forget last year’s rush of swaying amongst strangers under fluorescent lights as house legend Peggy Gou mixed the night away.)

Portola Festival is 21 and over. Two-day general admission passes start at $339.95, and presale begins Monday, May 22, at 10 a.m. Details here.

Full Portola Festival lineup: