The inaugural Portola Festival promised an exciting weekend of sought-after electronic music acts, including The Chemical Brothers, Flume, M.I.A. and Kaytranada. But when it opened on Sept. 24, things quickly turned hectic. Bottles and cans littered the ground at San Francisco’s Pier 80, and the sounds of them being crushed and kicked became synonymous with the rush of crowds. Fans waited restlessly outside the Warehouse Stage, and at one point on Saturday, they flooded security, climbing up banisters and rushing through lines to catch popular acts inside.

The many issues led to discontentment with festival organizers Goldenvoice (the same company that puts on Coachella), with fans drawing attention to safety concerns. And Bay Area residents as far away as Alameda took to social media to complain about noise pollution—one person emailed KQED to share that the bass rattled her windows across the San Francisco Bay.

KQED reached out to festival representatives for comment and did not get a response as of publication time. Although social media users compared Portola to the deadly Astroworld Festival, which killed 10 people in Houston in 2021, the San Francisco Police Department told KQED that there were no arrests or reports of injuries due to rushing crowds, and that officers assisted with medical and traffic issues. “We are aware of complaints related to the music, which we will be addressing with the event coordinator,” a public information officer wrote via email.

Despite the unease on day one, the crowd control improved on Sunday, and Portola still delivered some solid performances. While sound and safety could have definitely used some improvement, the stages were full of energy and invited people to rave and dance at a time when solitude has become the norm. Here are some highlights.

Caroline Polachek Blends Electronic Sound with Angelic Vocals

Listening to Caroline Polachek’s maximalist pop feels like walking into a lush garden suspended in space. She contrasts the gentle progression of electronic beats with echoes of choral singing, like voices falling down a well. When she opened her set with “Pang,” she grandly swept her arms up as she sang, creating an atmosphere of dreamy vocalizations and harmonies. The performance embodied what falling in love feels like: “Into me / Pang, and then I go / Into you” and “Tell me what you’re afraid of / Tell me what night is made of / What can I not destroy for you?”

Polachek’s high notes and improvisations at the end of the song jolted the crowd as they danced and shouted along encouragingly with every vocal run. Later in her set, she performed “Bunny is a Rider,” a sensual shift from “Pang” that features a hypnotizing, recurring whistle and harder percussion. Slipping into a sexier energy, Polachek dropped to the floor and swayed her hips as festivalgoers yelled “Fuck it up!” while mirroring her moves.

Charli XCX Proves She is the Queen of Hyperpop

Well before even reaching the festival venue, attendees were vibrating with excitement for Charli XCX’s performance on Saturday evening. Standing shoulder to shoulder inside a packed bus en route to Pier 80, a group of girls giggled in delight after learning that they all loved the English singer. “She’s for the girls and the gays,” one said, laughing.