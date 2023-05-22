Your Guide to the Bay Area's Best Art Exhibitions This Summer

Sonoma County resident Bernie Krause has been collecting the sounds of the natural world for over 50 years, recording across North America, Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa, even dipping his microphone into the world’s oceans. In 2016, Fondation Cartier introduced Krause to United Visual Artists, a London-based collective, to create a video installation that kinetically depicts the sounds of seven different marine and terrestrial habitats. Howls, chirps, songs and clicks each tell a story of a vastly different place on this planet — a mesmerizing collective chorus that is sadly, and ever more rapidly, losing its members.

Asian Art Museum, San Francisco

June 16–Sept. 23, 2023

You know you’re in for something special when an exhibition bears the tagline “800 Years of Torment.” This show gathers artworks from Buddhist, Hindu and Jain traditions created over nine centuries. In these elaborate and grotesque visions of the afterlife, humans hang over open flames, demons torture men and mice cower before despotic cats. (I knew it!) I predict it’ll be tough to drag people away from the twisted worlds depicted in these pieces, a real Where’s Waldo in the underworld, if you will — so it’s a good thing this show stays up all summer.

McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, San Francisco

June 16–Sept. 2, 2023

Curated around ideas of language, journalism, literature and typography, this exhibition will be the final show for the McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, the Dogpatch nonprofit arts space that opened in 2017 and announced it’d be closing earlier this year. Since that first show, the MFA has put on nearly 100 exhibitions, film programs and events, including an incredible Isaac Julien installation, a program of experimental films once shown on KQED, and a memorable screening of Jafar Panahi’s The Mirror at the Roxie. There will be much more to say once this show puts its own words on the wall, but don’t miss a chance to say goodbye to a program that has created space for so many art experiences in its brief time.

San José Museum of Art

July 7–Oct. 29, 2023

Just a month and a half after Yolanda López died in 2021, the Museum of Contemporary Art, San Diego opened her first solo museum exhibition. Even though the Bay Area artist, activist and cultural worker was long ignored by the institutional art world, her work in oil pastel, paint, charcoal, collage and photography became Chicana feminist symbols and potent images of the Chicano civil rights movement. This SJMA show is a homecoming of sorts, bringing 50 of López’s iconic works together with material that speaks to the Bay Area’s impact on her life and career — and, in turn, her influence on the generations of artists in her orbit.

San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

Aug. 5, 2023–Feb. 19, 2024

While SFMOMA’s free entry to its second floor galleries ends May 29 (with the close of the SECA Award show), the museum just announced a “Working Artist Membership” that makes the cost of admission a little less staggering for artists planning to make multiple visits over the course of a year. And here’s a very good reason to do just that: a collaborative exhibition from Los Angeles-based artists Mario Ayala, rafa esparza and Guadalupe Rosales. In a series of installations that include murals, paintings, sculptures, photographs, archival materials and sound, Ayala, esparza and Rosales use the visual language of lowriders to talk about cultural resistance and visibility in sparkling, pinstriped, sensational style.

‘Rabbit Hole’

Berkeley Art Center

Aug. 12–Sept. 23, 2023

This group show curated by Adrianne Ramsey looks at the changes we’ve experienced when it comes to our understanding of space, especially after the shelter-in-place mandate eradicated the group gatherings that so often give us our strongest sense of community and self. Working across a variety of mediums, artists Danielle Luz Belanger, Fred Marquee DeWitt, Mark Harris, Courtney Desiree Morris, Arleene Correa Valencia and Connie Zheng will negotiate the yurt-like Berkeley Art Center — a strange and lovely space unto itself — to depict their own experiences of falling, like Alice, through the rabbit hole from “before” to now.

A great time to visit new spaces

While gallery closures can be cause for hand-wringing, the Bay Area is full of people who simply cannot stop creating community-minded artistic projects. This summer, make it a priority to visit some of these more off-the-wall efforts.

For example: Why not swing through the Mission for a show at In Concert, nestled within Cushion Works (an active cushion factory) and alongside Cushion Works (an alternative exhibition space)?