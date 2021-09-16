How Yolanda López Changed Chicanx Art Forever

One example of her mature style was Who’s the Illegal Alien, Pilgrim? The poster, originally commissioned by the Committee on Chicano Rights, depicts a Chicano man in Aztec garb holding immigration papers in one hand and pointing at the viewer with the other, in an ironic mirroring of Uncle Sam’s famous pose.

Ani Rivera, the executive director of Latinx-centered art gallery Galería de la Raza, recalls seeing that poster reproduced and plastered on the wall of her elementary school in San Diego. “I remember seeing that and completely having a visceral reaction. Growing up during Reaganomics, during the harsh political rhetoric impacting our community ... to see an image of power [like that] ... it just lit up my belly,” Rivera says. “It was a moment of finding my voice, of learning I could demand the same and question.”

López’s most provocative and renowned body of work, however, was her exploration of the Virgin of Guadalupe figure.

The artist explained what drew her to the Virgin in a 1993 interview for the journal CrossRoads: “In 1978 there were no images of Latinos and Chicanos in mass media. As for movement media, the Virgin of Guadalupe was the most prevalent, continuous image of women (whereas there was a variety of male images—César Chávez, Zapata, a pantheon of male figures).”

To examine how the image portrayed and confined Chicana femininity, she painted three large canvases depicting the Virgin as herself, her mother and her grandmother. It was the first painting, depicting López running in the Virgin’s garments, that became, according to Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego curator Jill Dawsey, “one of the most widely reproduced and circulated images in the history of Chicanx art.”

López, along with Patssi Valdez and Ester Hernandez, was one of the earliest Chicana artists to reclaim the Virgin as a feminist symbol. The Virgin’s heavy robes, which usually seem to weigh her down, are cut at the knee, allowing her to leap out of her mandorla and shake off the male angel at her feet.

Asked in 2007 by Chicana/o studies professor Karen Mary Davalos why that piece in particular became a touchstone for generations of Chicana activists, López mused, “Because it’s exuberant, and I don’t think there are many exuberant pictures of us within the Chicano visual library.”

After the completion of her MFA degree, López returned to the Bay Area in the ’80s, teaching at the UC Berkeley, Mills College and California College of the Arts, and regularly exhibiting her work in group shows and the Mission’s Galería de la Raza.

After the birth of her son with fellow artist René Yañez, she turned away from painting—she had limited time as a working mother—and towards photography, performances and large-scale installation. Works from this time period include Things I Never Told My Son About Being a Mexican, an installation of found children’s objects with stereotypical depictions of Mexican people on them, and the Life in the Mission series, a collection of photographs of daily life in her neighborhood.