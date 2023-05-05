Review: Magic in the Air for All-Star Celebration of SFJAZZ Founder

But the mood was not all somber. When host Diane Reeves announced the winning score of the Warriors game to wild cheers, it was apparent that this was a celebration, not a sad farewell. Right before violinist Regina Carter tore the house down on Cuban bassist Israel “Cachao” López’s “Chanchullo,” a cocktail glass dropped and shattered somewhere in the seats, and rather than murmuring uncomfortably, the audience hooted and clapped like it was a Havana party in 1949.

Vocalist Mary Stallings opened the evening with a lively “I Love Being Here With You,” backed by an ensemble of top-notch high school students. And to close the concert, the ageless Herbie Hancock, in a trio setting, played “Maiden Voyage.” (As the man sitting next to me whispered afterward, “When you think of the thousands of times he’s played that piece, it’s incredible how he breathes new life into it.”)

In an emotional speech, Kline fought back tears as he accepted his award, saying he was “overwhelmed — never could I have imagined being recognized like this.” After a 20-strong, all-star encore of an up-tempo “I’ll Be Seeing You,” with vocalists Veronica Swift, McLorin Salvant, Rosanne Cash and Reeves, and with two drummers, plus four pianists sharing the 88 keys, it’s safe to say: none of us could have imagined it either.

The SFJAZZ Gala will be rebroadcast online on Sunday, May 5, at 5 p.m. Pacific time at SFJAZZ’s site.