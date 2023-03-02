KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Arts & Culture

Wayne Shorter, Legendary Jazz Composer and Saxophonist, Dies at 89

Gabe Meline
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A man in a beige jacket holds a saxophone on stage, backlit
Wayne Shorter performs Miles David Tribute at L'Olympia on July 18, 2011 in Paris, France.  (David Wolff - Patrick/Getty Images)

Wayne Shorter, whose colorful compositional style and searching improvisations on the tenor saxophone altered the direction of jazz, died in Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 89 years old.

Known for his time performing in the Miles Davis Quintet, Weather Report and Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers, Shorter was a commanding presence on stage and on record. But his compositions, such as his trademark tune "Footprints," pulled jazz in new realms of music.

Born in New Jersey, Shorter began making a noticeable mark on jazz in the 1960s, when he joined Blakey's group. After the dissolution of Davis' "first great quintet" with John Coltrane, Shorter joined the enigmatic trumpeter in 1964, the same year he recorded a trio of classic albums — Speak No Evil, Juju and Night Dreamer.

Shorter brought a post-post-bop style to Davis' group, not just in his flowery playing but his writing, with more angular tunes like "E.S.P.," "Nefertiti," and "Footprints." While others left Davis when he went in new directions with early-fusion albums like Bitches Brew, Shorter stayed on for the ride.

In the 1970s, Shorter joined Weather Report, the groundbreaking electric fusion band, with Joe Zawinul and Jaco Pastorius. He also collaborated with rock icons like Joni Mitchell and Steely Dan, playing on recording like Mingus and Aja.

Sponsored

Age did not thwart Shorter's imagination. In his late 60s, he formed a quartet with pianist Danilo Perez, bassist John Patitucci and drummer Brian Blade that pushed the borders of jazz yet again, winning a Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Jazz album in 2005.

During 15 years away from the studio, Shorter collaborated with the bassist Esperanza Spalding and performed at numerous tributes, including an 80th birthday celebration that filled the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. At 85, Shorter released the massive undertaking Emanon, a three-disc set that also won a Grammy Award.

This post is being updated.