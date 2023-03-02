Wayne Shorter, Legendary Jazz Composer and Saxophonist, Dies at 89

Wayne Shorter, whose colorful compositional style and searching improvisations on the tenor saxophone altered the direction of jazz, died in Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 89 years old.

Known for his time performing in the Miles Davis Quintet, Weather Report and Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers, Shorter was a commanding presence on stage and on record. But his compositions, such as his trademark tune "Footprints," pulled jazz in new realms of music.

Born in New Jersey, Shorter began making a noticeable mark on jazz in the 1960s, when he joined Blakey's group. After the dissolution of Davis' "first great quintet" with John Coltrane, Shorter joined the enigmatic trumpeter in 1964, the same year he recorded a trio of classic albums — Speak No Evil, Juju and Night Dreamer.

Shorter brought a post-post-bop style to Davis' group, not just in his flowery playing but his writing, with more angular tunes like "E.S.P.," "Nefertiti," and "Footprints." While others left Davis when he went in new directions with early-fusion albums like Bitches Brew, Shorter stayed on for the ride.

In the 1970s, Shorter joined Weather Report, the groundbreaking electric fusion band, with Joe Zawinul and Jaco Pastorius. He also collaborated with rock icons like Joni Mitchell and Steely Dan, playing on recording like Mingus and Aja.