Our Picks for the 2023 Bay Area Book Festival

Meanwhile, Maggie Tokuda-Hall’s Love in the Library (illustrated by Yas Imamura) tells the story of the author’s grandparents — a couple who somehow found love while incarcerated, over the stacks of books that offered them some semblance of escape. Tokuda-Hall recently turned down a licensing deal from Scholastic after the publisher asked her to remove a reference to “the deeply American tradition of racism” from her author’s note.

Both books took an unthinkable period from recent history and make it relatable and engaging for young readers. Both honor the people who lived and died in those camps. And both question what it means to be a “good American.”

The Bay Area Book Festival’s decision to pair these two authors for a deeper conversation about Seen and Unseen, then, is a stroke of brilliance. Partridge and Tokuda-Hall will be discussing how history is shaped by those chosen to document it and how power imbalances impact the narratives we leave behind. This fascinating event is suitable for an audiences of all ages. — Rae Alexandra

Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

The Magnes Museum, Auditorium (2121 Allston Way)

Those first few months of the pandemic hit me hard. Is spring always this glorious? I wondered as I rambled along previously unknown paths in Golden Gate Park. The answer, of course, was yes. I just hadn’t been paying attention until I was forced — by the closure of all indoor spaces — to actually take stock of the blossoms, animals and shifting weather patterns around me.

Thankfully, authors Tom Comitta, Erica Berry and Talia Lakshmi Kolluri are far more observant than I am, and they’ve turned their focus to nature writing, a category as expansive in form as the subject it covers. Comitta’s The Nature Book collages together nature writing from over 300 existing English-language novels — a method they call the “literary supercut.” By subtracting all references to the human world, Comitta challenges our anthropocentric view while also archiving the many ways we have, over time, written about nature.

Kolluri likewise commits to inventively shifting her readers’ focus. In What We Fed to the Manticore, short stories are told from the points of view of different animals, including vultures dining on an antelope in Central Asia. And Berry’s book, Wolfish: Wolf, Self, and the Stories We Tell About Fear uses wolves both real and metaphorical to examine what it means to be brave in a changing, damaged world. If all of the above wasn’t intriguing enough, this panel discussion will be moderated by KQED’s own community reporter Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí. — Sarah Hotchkiss

Saturday May 6, 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

The Marsh Theater (2120 Allston Way)

In her forthcoming memoir, What You Don’t Know Will Make a Whole New World, beloved retired Oakland librarian and historian Dorothy Lazard opens with the period in her adolescence when she fell in love with reading. As a young person, she found a safe haven in her local library, diving into pages of books to escape the issues she was facing at home. Those years laid the foundation for a career in literature.