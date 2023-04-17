Yes, E-40's Ejection Was Racial Disparity In Action

Right from the start of Game 1 of a highly anticipated NBA game between my Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings, I immediately noticed something was off.

As the son of Mexican immigrants and a lifelong basketball head, I’ve always felt at home among Bay Area sports fans. In particular, Warriors fans reflect California’s cultural pluralisms more than most teams in the nation — not just in race but in age, gender, and economic class. So when I flipped on the TV on Saturday evening and saw the monolithic crowd, my instincts churned. There were hella white people at the game in Sacramento — a city recently celebrated for being the most diverse in the United States.

Hours later, the internet blew up in response to footage of Vallejo-raised rapper Earl “E-40” Stevens ejected from the game, after what he alleged to be an incident of “racial bias.” I was not shocked as others may have been. Nor was I surprised when Sacramento fans posted comments like “he claimed racism lol,” and “If he had kept his cool, he probably wouldn’t have gotten kicked out.”

As of now, the Sacramento Kings are claiming E-40 was removed from the game because of “excessive standing.” A smattering of fans online have also chimed in, stating he should’ve stayed seated during the game. But that’s like kicking Stephen Curry out of a basketball gym for making an excessive amount of three-pointers. What else are you supposed to do at a high-octane sporting event? Sit down, stay seated and politely clap with a bourgeoisie delicacy?

The Sacramento Kings organization have also issued an official statement, promising to investigate the matter. But if E-40’s account is accurate, and he was unfairly targeted by a white woman in a crowd where he was clearly othered — whether by race, fanship, or other factors — then Sacramento had better get ready for an arena-sized apology.