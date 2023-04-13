Annie Is a Grandparent! Four New Falcon Chicks Arrive on Alcatraz

For the most part, Annie’s 15 kids have dropped out of the public eye as soon as they’ve left the UC Berkeley campanile. Worse, we often only hear about them when tragedy strikes. Like when 2017 chick Lux died after flying into a window, or when Lindsay, one of the two 2022 babies was killed by a hawk, two months after fledging. (A lot of us still haven’t recovered from that one, especially after losing Grinnell, her father, just months before.)

There are always, of course, exceptions to the rule. These are the nepo babies, the kids who are going to outshine even their famous parents. One of Annie and Grinnell’s 2020 babies, Sequoia, has been hanging around in San Jose trying to make a name for himself. But it’s Lawrencium, one of Annie and Grinnell’s 2018 chicks, who’s really starting to follow in her mom’s famous footsteps.

Lawrencium and her boyfriend, you see, are the first peregrine falcons to ever nest on Alcatraz. They moved onto The Rock in 2020 and quickly embarked on making a sex tape. Okay, not quite, but they did fornicate on top of the water tower in front of God and everyone. (By “everyone,” I mostly mean the wonderful rangers of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area who diligently shared the news on Facebook.) Lawrencium and her beau produced two chicks that year.