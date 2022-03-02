UC Berkeley’s Famous Peregrine Falcon, Annie, Just Faked Her Own Death

But then on Tuesday, out of the clear blue sky, Annie swooped back onto the UC Berkeley Campanile, screamed “SIKE!” at all the lady birds trying to move into her nest, and coldly demanded Grinnell fetch her a dead pigeon to feast on. Just kidding. But she did come back.
On Tuesday morning, the (now obviously very confused) ornithologists hit Twitter once more to say sorry for presuming Annie was dead. “Uh... this is something we’ve never seen before,” their message began. “Annie is back! We’ve never, in our years of monitoring peregrine nests had a female disappear during the peak of breeding season and reappear a week later like nothing had changed.” (Consider this definitive proof that Annie simply isn’t like other falcons!)