UC Berkeley’s Famous Peregrine Falcon, Annie, Just Faked Her Own Death

“It’s incredibly difficult to say goodbye to Annie. She was a wonderful mother and raised 13 chicks in five broods,” the CalFalconCam experts continued in their Twitter obituary. “We are going to miss Annie immensely, but we are so grateful for the five years we got to spend with her and her chicks.”

The news came as a blow to fans of the avian couple who, just a few months ago, were worried that Annie and Grinnell’s long-term relationship was over, thanks to a flirty falcon who had beaten up Grinnell and set his sights on Annie. There were sighs of relief all round after the beloved pair reunited in plenty of time for Valentine’s Day. News of Annie’s potential demise clearly came as a very sad shock. “So, so hope Annie has simply left the area in good health,” one fan wrote. “Extremely sorry to hear this news,” tweeted another. “I’ve loved following Annie and Grinnell’s story and will truly miss her.”