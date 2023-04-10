Peter Nicks Shows a Superstar at His Most Human in New Stephen Curry Documentary

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Alan Chazaro: How did your sports fandom influence or inform your approach to this film? Did you grow up rooting for the Warriors?

Peter Nicks: I grew up a hardcore sports fan from Boston. The “We Believe” team was the first time I kinda got shaken out of my complacency and started to pay closer attention [to the Warriors]. The Bay Area in the 2000s was just an incredibly exciting place to be a sports fan.

I wasn’t making sports documentaries; I was making films about a community facing challenges — education, criminal justice, healthcare. I noticed that Bay sports arenas were filled with wildly diverse groups of people from all walks of life. I always fantasized making a film about the A’s that celebrated the Bay and the community and how people can come together — like church. Sporting events are a time when people come together for a common purpose. To capture that in film was something I wanted to do.

When did the actual recording and interviews happen? What were you most interested in capturing during those moments?

It was several months prior to last year’s season. I met with Steph and explained to him my philosophy of storytelling, which involves observation without filming: hanging out and understanding the ecosystem. If it’s an institution, I spend time with doctors, nurses, patients. In this case, it was with Steph and his family. In a way, he has become his own Bay Area institution, a superstar.

How can we make a film about a very well-known athlete that feels unique? Immediately, the first time I met Steph, he got his phone out and started sharing photos and videos from college. He just lit up and you could sense a nostalgia for that moment in his life. You got the sense that this piece of the story hadn’t really been told.

Steph and the Warriors ended up winning the NBA Finals in 2022, which aligned perfectly with the theme of Steph’s resilience at Davidson. How did that unlikely Warriors championship shape your filmmaking in the moment? Did the plot evolve while shooting? No pun intended.