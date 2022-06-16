An Ode to Chef Curry, Who Makes Watching the Warriors Delicious

Any longtime Warriors fan knows how much Curry has already done to reach this point—and the fact that he has done it multiple times, across a span of 13 years, is nothing short of otherworldly. He’s been doing it since 2009 at Oracle, when he notched his first career triple double. And in 2012, when he led a six-seed Dubs to the Western Conference Semifinals for the first time since 1976. And he continued to do it from 2015 until 2019, when the Warriors went on to become one of the most dominant franchises in NBA history, racking up three championships, the all-time most regular season wins, and five NBA Finals appearances in just as many years—all under his guidance.

Yet, when he introduced a sous chef by the name of Kevin Durant in 2017, it ruined the flavors. It was unforgivable for many, and suddenly, Curry became seen as incapable of running his own kitchen.

It’s time to forget all that noise and fully recognize Curry for what he is: the most distinguished, seasoned athlete of his generation. From a lifetime of watching this ball club, I’m telling you that Steph single-handedly (or single-splashedly?) transformed the aura around the franchise in a way that only the game’s GOATs have ever been capable of doing. Before Steph, the Warriors hadn’t delivered anything except Ls and a second round playoff appearance—and that was once, when Baron Davis led an incredibly charged “We Believe” unit in 2007.

After being dismissed in the draft, Steph gave us hope by proceeding to dismantle defenses with his scrawny stature and sniping his way into sports history, elevating the Warriors to heights not even Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry or Chris Mullin could achieve. Curry fed us that belief. Not KD. Not Steve Kerr. Not my Aquarian brother, Klay Thompson. Not any reason or excuse you can conjure about opposing teams’ injuries, luck or privilege that get mindlessly tossed around to divert attention from Curry’s epic achievements. It has simply been Steph—the original Splash Brother, and the Bay Area’s most improbable Chef.

Through it all, he has been slandered as “overrated” and dissed for “lacking the prototypical superhero stature.” I’ve heard everything about Steph’s hairstyle, his height, his skin tone, his parents’ relationship, and even his wife Ayesha’s cooking (known for her actual cooking skills as an owner of the San Francisco restaurant, International Smoke)—irrelevant factors that are used to nitpick at him in ways I’ve never seen directed so obsessively towards any other male athlete. There’s a level of alpha toxicity that permeates those attacks, as if somehow being a humble, smiley, worry-free man makes him incapable of greatness.

I’ll admit, Curry isn’t the perfect player. He has struggled in major games at times. He doesn’t show that same “Mamba Mentality” to destroy another person’s soul like Kobe once did; he can’t bulldoze his way through the lane to overpower his defenders like LeBron; and he’s as far as can be from having the pitbullish defense and murderous anger of Jordan. But what those guys didn’t have—besides Steph’s unbelievable shooting ability—was Curry’s finesse. He not only makes the flow of a game fun and playfully light to watch, but gets teammates involved without ever forcing them into submission or fear.

Despite the ultra levels of doubt that have always followed Steph—from Davidson, North Carolina, to Oakland and San Francisco, California—he still manages to drop 43-point culinary gems against number-one-ranked defenses like the Boston Celtics in Game Four of a decisive series.

So, yes, Curry deserves his flowers because for too long he has been disrespected by salty pundits as a mere product of better players and coaching systems around him. But no one is bailing him out this time, and he doesn’t need it. The Chef himself is cooking yet another round of NBA defenders on his way to an exclamatory—and untouchable—chance at a fourth championship. Win or lose, we’re lucky to have a seat at his table.