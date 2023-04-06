Upcoming ‘Drag Up! Fight Back!’ Rally Protests a Deluge of Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws

Drag Up! Fight Back! anticipates thousands of attendees, and has garnered support from lawmakers like State Senator Scott Wiener. He says that while these attacks on LGBTQ+ rights are playing out mostly in red states, Californians shouldn’t be complacent. “If the Republicans take over both the Congress and the presidency in the future, they will absolutely pass these laws into effect nationally,” he says. “We’re already seeing this with abortion, that they’re trying to effectively ban abortion pills nationwide. They will do the same with respect to LGBTQ people. This is our fight and it’s our fight everywhere.”

Outside of attending Saturday’s march, Wiener says Californians can help by supporting frontline LGBTQ+ organizations in other states. He and Mahogany both pointed to the importance of electing pro-LGBTQ+ political candidates. Mahogany says the San Francisco Democratic Party recently phone-banked to turn out voters for a federal judges’ race in Wisconsin.

“That is going to have huge consequences for the people of Wisconsin because when these types of laws and bills are passed, we know that we have a judge who is going to be impartial and enforce our Constitution,” Mahogany says.

Drag Up! Fight Back! comes during a particularly difficult week for the LGBTQ+ arts community. Just days ago, on Monday, San Francisco drag icon Heklina unexpectedly died while on tour in London. Though many are mourning, Mahogany says Heklina’s defiant spirit is also a source of motivation.

“If we don’t stand up now, then Heklinas of the future won’t be able to do what she has been able to achieve,” she says. “We’re fighting for all of the people that came before us. And I think it makes us even more determined to have our voice heard.”

Drag Up! Fight Back! begins at San Francisco City Hall on April 8 at 11 a.m. The march moves to Union Square where it will continue with a rally and performances until 3 p.m. Follow Honey Mahogany on Instagram.