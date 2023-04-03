Heklina, San Francisco Drag Legend, Has Reportedly Died in London

Heklina, the San Francisco drag legend and longtime performer at clubs around San Francisco, has died in London, friend and colleague Peaches Christ reports.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Peaches Christ wrote:

I am shocked and horrified to bring this news to you. I am living in a real-life nightmare so forgive me if I don’t have all the answers just now. This morning, in London, England I went to collect my dear friend Heklina, who is costarring with me in a Mommie Queerest show here, and found her dead. I do not know the cause of death yet. I know this is shocking news and I am beyond stunned, but I wanted to let folks know what has happened. Heklina is not just my best friend, but a beloved icon of our community. I am a mess. Given this crisis, please do not try to contact me as I am utterly heartbroken, stunned, and focusing on what needs to get done next. I shall be in touch.

London's Soho Theatre, where Peaches Christ and Heklina had been performing together in "Mommie Queerest," also posted a message of condolence:

Soho Theatre, @HOME_mcr and Tim Whitehead are in shock and incredibly saddened with news of Heklina's passing. Our thoughts are with Peaches, Mommie Queerest company, Heklina's family, friends + their wider community. Together with HOME we’ll be in contact with audiences tomorrow.

Heklina co-founded popular drag club Oasis, regularly performed at El Rio and The Stud, and was the creator and hostess of the long-running show Trannyshack (later called Mother). Heklina appeared regularly in drag parodies of popular television shows like Sex in the City, Golden Girls and Roseanne, and produced and hosted a party called Daytime Realness — with the tagline "Dancing, Drag & Disorder" — most recently held at El Rio on March 19.

"We at El Rio are absolutely devastated to hear of the passing of Heklina," wrote El Rio general manager Lynne Angel in an email to KQED. "She was a huge part of our extended family and we will miss her terribly. The mark she made on the San Francisco drag and performance scene is incomparable. We were blessed to work with her often and she was a joy to witness both on stage and off. May she be surrounded by cats, 80s New Wave and football butts eternally. Rest in Power to one of the best."