Kev Choice Delivers Symphonic Rap with Newest Album, ‘The Healing’

Now, the chameleonic artist is on the verge of a new sound, one that synthesizes his maturity as a veteran Bay Area musician with his latest project, The Healing. He’ll debut select tracks from the album as a “ghetto upscale” pre-release party with guest performances from Rob Woods and T. Carriér on Friday, April 7, at the New Parish in Oakland.

The event will serve as a teaser for the upcoming full-length album (scheduled to be dropped at the end of April). It’s a celebration of the local arts community that has pushed him towards his musical peak — “from concert halls to sidewalks,” as Choice puts it. Though listed as a solo project, the album’s various features — which include Woods and Carriér and contributions from DJ D-Sharp and Drew Banga — are meant to tell a story about the kinds of relationships that men, Black men in particular, are capable of healing from.

“It’s a dope energy to build on. Just seeing how we’re all aligned as men in music, hip hop, community. We focus on craft, positive messaging,” he says. “There’s lots of issues around commitment, trust and transparency in any relationship. This is me telling that in a musical form.”