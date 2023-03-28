Kev Choice Delivers Symphonic Rap with Newest Album, ‘The Healing’

In 2018, the Oakland Symphony’s “Rooted in Oakland” series brought an orchestral ensemble to the Paramount Theatre. But instead of the 50-piece band playing the usual Mozart or Bach, they summoned the mobbish energy of Too Short, the Luniz and Dru Down. The mastermind behind that string-heavy tour de hyphy? East Oakland’s Kev Choice.
Choice isn’t just a prolific, classically trained composer and arranger who has worked with the Oakland and San Francisco symphonies, though; he also raps, produces, sings and is an especially fire pianist. His wide-ranging list of collaborators includes NBA superstar Damian Lillard and local rap savant Rexx Life Raj.