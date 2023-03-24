Experimental Film Lovers Rejoice! Light Field Returns With Its First Festival Since 2019

A note here about that closing program, the spot reserved for each year’s “spectacle” showcase. Brand’s trilogy, Acts of Light, was originally slated for the closing night of 2020. And Rates of Change, one of the three films, actually showed at the 2019 festival, but the print turned out to be faded, creating what Low describes as “a generative experience” of different audience reactions (some saw colors, some saw only a blank white screen). Now we get a definitive opportunity to take in the whole of Brand’s trilogy — studies on the gradations and intersections of pure color — with the filmmaker himself present.

Another refreshing hallmark of Light Field is its agnosticism about “newness.” In Program 4, curated by Epcar, we get a 16mm film made in 1966 by the late Edward Owens playing alongside Madison Brookshire’s Two Suns (2013/2019), which features a live musical performance. In the same program: a 1987 film from local artist Lynn Marie Kirby called Sharon and the Birds on the Way to the Wedding. While I’ve had the pleasure of seeing, and writing about, several of Kirby’s projects over the years, I can’t imagine another context in which I’d get to view this film.

My advice in planning your Light Field weekend is to trust your gut. If one name calls out to you from a particular list of artists, attend that program. If a still or a description seems intriguing, go! Light Field is about discovery. Even if one film isn’t your favorite, within a few minutes you’re on to the next adventure, yet another potentially sublime visual and sonic experiment.

Most importantly, bask in as much of Light Field as you can. We want to believe Light Field is back for good, but we also never could have predicted the ongoing pandemic and its rippling effect on arts events and spaces. (Each film I see at the Castro, I wonder if it’ll be my last time hearing the organ in those theater seats.)

“One thing that keeps coming up for me,” Low says, “is the increasing difficulty of creating events like this, and how they can only happen with so much labor, commitment and community investment. ... Every year it feels impossible, and yet here we are. It’s never not a surprise, even (or maybe especially) to me.”

Don’t let these rare and precious opportunities to take in the shape and texture of projected film pass you by.

Light Field takes place at The Lab (2948 16th St., San Francisco), with 10 programs between March 30–April 2. Tickets to each program cost $6–$10 sliding scale; a festival pass is $60. Details here.