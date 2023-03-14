Olivia Records Musicians Keep a Lesbian Feminist Legacy Alive

The Olivia collective “was still of the thought that you would use women in absolutely every possible place, and if you couldn’t, you wouldn’t do it,” says Trull, whose love of horses led her to move from Oakland to New Zealand in 2005. “I wanted to make a technically competitive record that could be played and listened to anywhere.”

In a fascinating side story, the collective came under attack for embracing sound engineer Sandy Stone, a trans woman who had informed Olivia members about her identity before joining. Though the collective defended Stone’s role at the label, a threatened boycott led her to leave Olivia in 1978. Returning to Santa Cruz, Stone started graduate studies at UCSC under Donna Haraway and built the critical theory framework for trans studies with her 1987 essay “The Empire Strikes Back: A Posttranssexual Manifesto” (among many other accomplishments).

Separately, Higbie’s experience offered a case study in the power of Olivia’s sisterhood. Right around that fateful first encounter with Trull, Windham Hill released Tideline, an extraordinary duo project featuring Higbie on piano and Darol Anger on fiddle. They went on to co-lead a jazz-infused quintet with rising stars Mike Marshall on guitar and mandolin, Andy Narell on steel drums and bassist Todd Phillips.

The gigs with the guys paid better, “but women’s music gave me the will to keep doing it, and were a 100 times more fun,” she says. “The music business is tough for anybody, but to be a woman instrumentalist in the 1980s meant a lot of hazing. I cried a lot with the guys. I was not valued for my contribution, that’s for sure.”

When Trull and Higbie recorded their first album together, 1983’s Unexpected, Trull had left the collective. She produced the project for Olivia’s spinoff label Second Wave. Critically hailed, the album turned them into one of the most popular acts in women’s music, even as the movement’s success was rewriting the music business’ old rules.

In the late ’80s, the women’s music scene was finding a much wider audience as lesbian artists such as Indigo Girls, k.d. lang and Melissa Etheridge (whose demo had been rejected by Olivia) found mainstream success. By the 1990s advent of the riot grrrl movement and Lilith Fair tour and festival, Olivia largely left the music business behind while transitioning into a thriving lesbian and LGBTQ+ travel company.

Higbie and Trull recently returned from Olivia’s celebration of the label’s 50th anniversary with two sold-out week-long Caribbean cruises. Just about every woman associated with the label was booked, along with players who came up in the label’s wake “with wall-to-wall shows, music and comedians,” Higbie says.

“There were history panels, people talking about all different aspects of the movement, radical feminism, all the trans issues,” Higbie continues. “Linda Tillery was the breakout star. She was in a wheelchair, and she just blew everybody away and brought the house down again and again.”

It was Trull’s first gigs in five years, and not just because of the pandemic. She started following her equestrian passion years ago, to the point where she’s better known in some circles for her extraordinary work with horses, particularly bringing to life the 17th-century French equestrian Le Carrousel du Roi ballet recreated by UC Berkeley musicologist Kate van Orden, presented at Walnut Creek’s Heather Farm Park in 2000.

She wasn’t sure what to expect on the cruise, but ended up thrilled to play and hang with so many old friends, joining in a Cris Williamson performance of The Changer and the Changed. But after all these years, there’s still nothing like revisiting the songs she and Higbie have made their own.

“I’d say at least 80 percent of what we do we only do together,” Trull says. “I’m not a great guitar player. I’m a musical guitar player. But Barbara is an amazing musician, and there’s something that happens when we’re on stage together that ends up being our favorite combination.”