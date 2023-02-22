Frank Moore’s Radical Portraits of Love, Lust and Pop Culture Solidify His Legacy

“One of the most striking things about these paintings are their expressive paint handling,” Fecteau says via email. “Though they are largely representative, their goal does not seem to be perfect description. Rather they seem to be searching for something beyond the surface.” The outcome is satisfying: a response Moore might not have focused on or cared about in his other mediums.

Moore was very “punk” in that way. He got a lot of satisfaction out of confusing his audiences, like the time he organized a kind of happening, directing women to flirt with men in coffee shops without the context of a stage or an announced performance. In so much of his work, Moore pushed performance past its typical setting, blurring the lines between audience and actor.

Theater of Human Melting brings together disparate images from the pop culture Moore admired, with depictions of Batman, Frankenstein and Patti Smith (he idolized punk rockers). He chose these subjects because they brought him joy. This decision to follow fulfillment was a key element of Moore’s life; one day he chose to find himself beautiful. His declaration of feeling worthy and valued moved others to see that quality in him. When the confines of society differed from his thought process, Moore turned to self-love, creating his most radical persona.

For Fecteau and Wilson, the process of working on this show has been deeply enmeshed with the ideas of disability aesthetics. “Disability is not something to overcome in order to make art or creative work. Disability itself is generative, producing art and ideas that would otherwise not be realized,” Wilson says. Had Moore not been who he was, Wilson adds, “these dynamic, gestural, melting paintings would not be possible.”

A decade after his death, Moore’s legend continues. The BAMPFA exhibit includes the trailer for a newly launched web series called Let Me Be Frank, featuring a song with his vocals and samples of his performance pieces. If nothing else, this body of work at BAMPFA might make you feel a bit antagonized, and rightfully so. The essence of Frank Moore is that there can always be more: more creation, more exploration, more enjoyment in living life. And he’d want you to know that.

‘Frank Moore / MATRIX 280: Theater of Human Melting’ is on view at the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive through April 23, 2023. Details here.