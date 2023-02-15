In a San Francisco Bell Tower, SFAI’s Archive Prepares for a Big Move

Caring for the archive in this way is also a matter of equity. Instead of just the “greatest hits,” this project will allow lesser-known stories and new voices to emerge in the school’s history. “We’ll be looking at everything at least a little bit and have a chance to see what has been buried in there, which is very cool,” Alexander explains. Eventually, all the descriptions and finding aids will be available via the Online Archive of California. “It’ll be just a lot more easy to find what you might not even have known you were looking for,” she adds.

In the immediate, the legacy foundation’s goal is to raise enough funds — DeSantis says “at least $100,000” — to rent space to house the archives, and where Gunderson and Alexander can start their work. If they can raise $250,000, DeSantis says, all the better. That would guarantee a bit of stability. The legacy foundation is looking for a minimum of 650 square feet in San Francisco, though the long-term goal is to house the archive somewhere larger, where the public could visit and programming could take place.

In true SFAI fashion, the deadline for when the archive must leave campus is uncertain, as is the very future of 800 Chestnut St.

What the archive is not

There are many things the archive is not: the Diego Rivera mural, the circulating books in the library, the studio equipment and the campus itself. The archive is not an educational institution. In fact, so long as SFAI, “the school,” exists in some form, the legacy foundation cannot offer instruction. Improbably, half a year after the proposed merger with USF fell through, SFAI “the school” endures, paying rent to the UC Regents.

Will SFAI have to declare bankruptcy? Marx says that is “the interesting question with no easy answer.” SFAI and the UC Regents, who now own 800 Chestnut St., are in negotiations with developers about a possible sale. Reasonable uses of the property could include education, housing or a hotel.

“But ultimately,” Marx explains, “the long-term success of SFAI and the ability to reemerge as a school of fine arts is dependent on being able to sell the mural.” Marx says that buyer would have to guarantee Rivera’s The Making of a Fresco Showing the Building of a City remains publicly accessible, in situ.

Complicating this potential sale is the fact that SFAI no longer owns the gallery the mural exists within — the UC Regents do. In one dream scenario, a museum could buy the Rivera and establish a satellite gallery with an easement of sorts; SFAI might reemerge with a smaller footprint, perhaps just as a graduate program.

“We are definitely aggressively pursuing every opportunity that we still have relative to restarting the school,” Marx says. Even so, if the school loses all its assets and emerges with something like $5 million, that’s not enough to move forward. In that scenario, SFAI “the school” would pay the faculty and staff additional severance and close for good.