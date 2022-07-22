Even As SFAI Closes, Students Rally to Save It

Many ad hoc groups have formed around SFAI over the past two years, after the school first announced plans to halt enrollment and transfer its remaining students elsewhere. Those include the remarkable grassroots undertaking of the Reimagine Committee and a brief flirtation with a class-action lawsuit, but Students for Action says they’re taking an altogether different approach.

While all three have plenty of reasons to feel misled by SFAI leadership (Gundlach and Lago are halfway through their two-year MFA degrees, and Dey was set to receive a BFA in spring 2023), they are now working in conjunction with the Board of Trustees.

“What’s really different this time is the emphasis on collaborative pathways and how we’re looking to restructure the school not only administratively, but also as a center of the arts in San Francisco,” Dey says. They’re open to working with tech companies, government entities and other nonprofits. The nonprofit Bridge Span has committed to helping restructure the school if they can secure the funding to continue. And while $25 million is the goal, Students for Action is mindful that’s a big number.

“The hope, of course, is that some miracle happens and we have the $25 million and we can work with that in our hands and reshape everything,” Gundlach says. If that’s not achievable, directing any and all funds towards the preservation of the school’s archives is their top priority.

The group is working towards an Aug. 15 deadline with the understanding that the school will be forced to to declare bankruptcy on this date. (When questioned on this detail, SFAI’s spokesperson could not confirm that outcome.)

The fate of the archives

“This has not been determined” was, in fact, a repeated answer to my questions on a number of topics. Those included: Will the campus reopen for visitors to admire the architecture and Diego Rivera fresco? What will become of the other “lost murals” on campus, all in various states of conservation? Who will run the foundation overseeing SFAI’s legacy? If the school is unable to maintain its lease on the Chestnut Street campus, where will SFAI’s archives move?