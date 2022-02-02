University of San Francisco to Acquire SFAI

The San Francisco Art Institute and the University of San Francisco announced today a plan to “integrate operations and academic programs.” USF, a private Jesuit university with a student body of just over 10,000, will pay an undisclosed amount for the sale of the 151-year-old art school.

The sale will include SFAI’s historical buildings, art and film collections, and assets. A program called SFAI@USF will begin in the fall semester, offering continuing SFAI students access to USF’s “academic and co-curricular services, opportunities, and support.”

Today’s announcement is the first official mention of long-rumored merger negotiations between the two schools. In 2020, SFAI explained that talks stalled with an unnamed larger institution when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The announcement follows a similar move at Mills College, which will soon merge with Northeastern University to become “Mills College at Northeastern University.” That partnership will take effect around July 2022.