For Lunar New Year, an Oakland Nonprofit Is Giving Chinatown Businesses the Gift of Swag

To boost Oakland Chinatown restaurants struggling to survive the pandemic, Daphne Wu has helped raise tens of thousands of dollars through emergency GoFundMe campaigns, fortune cookie bake sales and the distribution of limited-edition zines. Still, the co-founder of the Oakland-based nonprofit Cut Fruit Collective says, recovery for the neighborhood has been slow.

Now, just in time for Lunar New Year, Wu and her collaborators have put together their most stylish fundraising project yet: a collection of swag that includes a trucker hat, a tote bag and a banh mi–themed long-sleeved tee. Each item features a longstanding Chinatown food business that will receive 100% of the profits from each sale.

Wu explains that most of Cut Fruit Collective’s past initiatives, extending back to when the group was called Save Our Chinatowns, were more akin to emergency relief funds or mutual aid. Inspired by the work of a New York City-based organization called Welcome to Chinatown, the new, auspiciously named Community Prosperity Collection was born out of the desire to co-create something with Chinatown merchants themselves.

As it turns out, Finnie Phung, the owner of Green Fish Seafood Market, had studied fashion design, so she worked with Cut Fruit Collective creative director Maya Kulkarni to design the collection’s Green Fish Seafood sweater and trucker hat. And both she and Cam Anh owner Anh Nguyen even helped model the merch.

Needless to say, salvation rarely comes in the form of trucker hats alone. But the broader significance of the work of Oakland organizations like Cut Fruit Collective and Good Good Eatz is the way they’re helping Chinatown stay relevant to younger generations of Asian Americans who are looking to connect, or reconnect, with their heritage. In the past, you wouldn’t have imagined that legacy Chinatown businesses, which have historically catered to an older, monolingual, first-generation immigrant customer base, would have hip, fashion-forward swag or a vibrant social media presence. Cut Fruit Collective’s mission, in a nutshell, is to help bridge that gap.