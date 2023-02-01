But this summer in particular, I wasn't trying to go out there. I had some Khayree beats to write to, the cuddies from the Strictly Ses (which we changed our name to) and I were putting it down in the town. I was right there in the middle of it. I wasn't trying to miss any of the action. But after my mom made me go, the trip was actually cool. I got a chance to step back from my reality and put together some real raw material for my CD.

When I got back to the Crest, it was on. Khayree had the game plan made and was ready to execute. He decided we were gonna call the record Illegal Business, since that was one of the first and tightest songs we made. We were gonna do a savage record cover, where I would be lookin' like I was plotting a heist. When I heard that, I was with it, but the next thing he said threw me off. He told me he wanted to add another L to my name, 'cause he didn't think people would get Mall from Mal. At first I didn't want to do it, but trick it! I was getting in the game, so that's all that mattered.

When I started my sophomore year at Hogan High, I was hyphy — I mean, I was experiencing stuff no teenager or most adults get a chance to. My mom made me promise that if I rapped, I would have to keep my grades up, so I did just enough to keep her off my back. When people started seeing that what I was doing was profitable, school became an obstacle for them. I would have fools tell me that I would be making more money than the principal, so I should concentrate on my flows instead of school. It sounded cool, but I made a promise to my mother to finish school, and that was what I was gonna do. I'm not gonna say that I was an angel or anything. I would cut class to do songs — even at lunch time — anything I had to do to make it happen.

When I finished the record, I knew it was good, but I really didn't know what we had our hands on. I gave tapes to some cuddies, but I didn't know how people outside the turf would take to it. Because of Ray Luv’s single "Get Ya Money On," KMEL, the rap station in the Bay, gave us some love. I remember when I first heard my song "I Gots 2 Have It" on the radio. A DJ named Theo Mizuhara, the most popular DJ at the time, played it. I was on Mark Avenue with the cuddie from the crew, just smoking blunts and drinking forties, when a cuddie of mine told me they were playin' my song. I tell ya, I had an out-of-body experience. I couldn't believe that was me on the radio for the whole Bay to hear. The cuddies were so juiced that we hopped in the cars and rolled all around the turf, dancing and yelling, telling everybody who would listen that I was on the radio.

When we dropped the record that summer, I could feel something was about to happen. We had a strong street buzz, and slowly but surely, the record picked up momentum. It was a great time for Bay Area music then.

There was JT & the Get Low Playaz, Dre Dog, Cougnut, and RBL getting down in Frisco; Dru Down, The Luniz, 3X Krazy, and Richie Rich out in Oakland; Lil Ric in Richmond; and Brotha Lynch and C-Bo out in Sac. Man, I tell you, it was a good time to be a rapper.





Hooking Up With Tupac, One of the Hardest to Ever Live

With Mac Dre in the feds, E-40 became the king of Vallejo rap. If 40 was the king of Vallejo rap, then I was the prince. A lot of people don't know this, but 40 and I are cousins, with our roots goin' back to Louisiana. Actually, when I was younger, my mother and aunt wanted me to hook up with 40 and put out a record, since we were family. We chopped it up, but nothing ever came of it.

It was at E-40's "Practice Lookin' Hard" video that I met one of the hardest niggas to ever live: Tupac Amaru Shakur.

My cousin Shanda had brought me to the video; it was cool, even though I don't think I got in one scene. The thing that made it worth being there was when Pac showed up for his cameo. Pac was there with Mopreme, Stretch, Big Syke, and a couple of his folks from the Bay. He looked like success; at the time, he was on his way to becoming the biggest rap star alive, and the best thing about it was that he was from the Bay.

I remember back in the day when Pac ran with the Jungle, a turf in Marin. Mac Dre did a show out there, and our 'hoods had funk. We basically had to fight and shoot our way out of the projects, but that was then, and this was now. I can't front, I was starstruck. I always related to Tupac, not only 'cause he was from the Bay but because I felt that when he rapped, he spoke for every young Black man in America — shit, the world! He represented how far you could take it if you worked hard and kept it real. Pac was at the video chillin' just like a regular person, only difference was that everybody was jockin' him. I remember he was smoking some chocolate ty he had brought back from New York.

My cousin Shanda, who was talking shit as usual, had made a remark about his weed, and that's when I took my chance to introduce myself. I walked up to him and said, "What's up, Pac? My name is Mac Mall." Then I gave him some dap.

When he heard my name, his eyes got big. Now, anybody who knew Pac knew how hyper he could get about shit. He was like, "You Mac Mall from Young Black Brotha? I love your shit, dog! Me and all my niggas is slammin' that shit right now! I know your manager, Leila. I'm gonna call you up; we got to do something!"

When I heard this coming out of the mouth of one of my rap idols and the biggest rapper in the game, I felt validated and honored. I finally felt like I was on the right track. Shit, if the best said I was good, then I had to be doing something right!

When he told me "we had to do something," I really didn't trip; in the rap game, when somebody tells you that, it's kind of like somebody in Hollywood telling you, "Hey, I'll call you, and we'll do lunch."

But Tupac wasn't Hollywood. He called Leila, whom he hadn't spoken to in a while, and the next time he was in the Bay, he came through the YBB studio to check out our operation and do some tracks with me and Khayree. We had already shot the video for "Sic Wit Dis" a few months prior, and it was during this visit that Tupac told us that he wanted to direct a video for a song on my record called "Ghetto Theme." I was floored! I couldn't believe he would take time out of his busy schedule to direct and be in a video for little ol' me. Tupac will forever be a friend in my eyes for that.

Even now, I think about how God brought Pac into my life. I mean Tupac was large; he didn't even have to talk to me, let alone take me under his wing. I don't know why God did it, but I'm happy he did. Here I was in the 11th grade with a CD in stores, doing shows around the country, starting to see a little paper, and having the biggest rapper as a big cuddie! It felt good; life was sweet!

But you can't have the sweet without the bitter. The bitter came in the form of hate; it seemed like the better I did, the more some people hated on me. It didn't bother me, 'cause I had my crew, but when some of them dudes started to hate, it really cut me deep. I had to come face to face with the fact that everybody wasn't going to see my dream the way I saw it. It hurt that rap came between us, but this was bigger than me. This was destiny. I had to handle my business. Pac and I got close, and even though he was fighting cases, doing movies, and making music, I was still able to call him and ask him for advice or just to chop it up.