An Illustrated Talk Brings the Richmond’s Rich History of Movie Theaters to Life

Given the ever-shrinking number of Bay Area movie theaters — RIP Berkeley 7 — we rarely expect good news regarding our local cineplexes. (Our fingers are still crossed for the Castro.) So when the 4 Star Theater, sold in 2021 by the Lee Neighborhood Theatres chain, reopened on Dec. 8, 2022, it was cause for celebration.
Over the past month, the theater’s programming by CinemaSF, which also operates the Balboa and the Vogue, has been eclectic: a mixture of culty nostalgia, family-friendly fare and the Asian cinema Adam Bergeron of CinemaSF vowed to keep in the mix. For those appropriately psyched on Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar nomination for Best Actress, the theater is hosting a triple-feature of The Heroic Trio, Crazy Rich Asians and Everything Everywhere All At Once Jan. 25–27.