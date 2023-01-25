An Illustrated Talk Brings the Richmond’s Rich History of Movie Theaters to Life

But to properly celebrate the 4 Star’s reopening — and its place in the pantheon of Richmond movie theaters — look no further than a kind of meta-event scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. “Movies in the Richmond: 4 Star History and More,” an illustrated lecture by local historian Woody LaBounty, will showcase historical photos, ephemera, ads and tickets to create a virtual tour through the neighborhood’s past and present of cinema-going.

“When I was a kid growing up in the Richmond, I had the choice of seven theaters that I could walk to without any effort,” LaBounty says. “So I could see 10 movies any day I wanted. It had a rich sort of congregation of motion picture theaters — more than almost any neighborhood.”

Here, LaBounty specifies “neighborhood” cinemas as something special — a distinctly different experience than the larger, downtown San Francisco theaters. What makes the Richmond stand out further, he says, is that it has some of the last surviving screens.

LaBounty’s talk will include the Palm nickelodeon (formerly of 6th and Clement), the Coronet, the Egyptian-themed Alexandria, the Balboa and the 4 Star, which opened in 1913 as the La Bonita. His material comes from over 20 years of research — he’s co-founder of the Western Neighborhoods Project and writes a weekly column on city history at SanFranciscoStory.com.