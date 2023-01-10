Jordan Jimenez’s Path to Viral NBA Photos Has Been Years in the Making

The internet-breaking photograph of Steph Curry looking away from his imminent three-pointer while teammates and defenders stare at the rim? That was Jimenez. A close-up of Gary Payton II cradling the NBA championship trophy with a cigar dangling from his mouth? Jimenez, too. What about Jordan Poole’s buzzer-beating heave from half court to change the tides of that Finals series against Boston? Yup, “You Know Who Shot It.” All were on view at Ciel Creative Spaces last Friday.

With an uncanny sense of timing and a humble, almost quiet approach to photography that allows him to capture his subjects in their biggest, most human moments, Jimenez has naturally become a star on social media among his fans and community.

Jimenez intentionally kept the show free, even providing food and drinks for guests. Sharing his work with others without the intent of turning a profit was a big point for Jimenez, who has had a very “indirect path” to reach these heights, and wants his work to remain accessible to all.

“I don’t really see many Filipinos in media, so his work immediately resonated with me,” says Ralph Antonio, a 23-year-old student at San Francisco State University who was at the show to see Jimenez’s work up close. “As a Warriors fan, his photos capture the team in a way that people can gather around. That’s special. Being a young Filipino from the Bay, he inspired me for sure.”

‘A win for the village’

Jimenez has already built an impressive portfolio of high-profile clients, including generational hoopers like Steph Curry, Sabrina Ionescu and Zion Williamson, as well as entertainers like P-Lo, Rick Ross and Wiz Khalifa. But working with celebrities hasn’t changed who he is; his success has only motivated him to create more opportunities for his community.

In that spirit, Jimenez has collaborated with local, Filipino-owned streetwear companies like Collect and Select. The underground purveyors were on deck at the exhibition with a merch booth to premiere a limited-edition design: a pair of mint-green shorts with white trim and a late-90s Warriors thunderbolt streaking down the sides. The design is reminiscent of Jimenez’s youth, when his mom would take him to Oracle Arena, formerly known The Arena in Oakland, to see the Warriors play (with Thunder, their mascot from 1997–2007).

“We drove from San Bruno and took him to his first game at Oracle in third grade for his birthday,” Lisa Rome, Jimenez’s mother, tells me. “He was so hyper to see the mascot, Thunder. It’s amazing to see where he is now and still loving basketball.”

Perhaps what most stood out at Jimenez’s show — in addition to the impressive range of basketball memories he has documented — is the tangible love and inspiration expressed among his family and network of friends and supporters. Hundreds of fans and fellow creatives from around the Bay were in attendance, including Joe Wallace, a San Francisco-based designer; Anthony Presents, creator of Lumpia Lands; and various members of the niche brand, Who Cares Supply Co.

“It’s a win for the village,” Jimenez says.

Telling stories of joy

The event, which took four months to plan, lasted only six hours. But the good vibes and celebratory atmosphere are something Jimenez wants to recreate.

“I want to do it again, but it’ll be a much more focused gallery, not seven years of work,” he laughs. “I want to keep the ‘As Told By’ theme. It was a beautiful moment, having the community together. It’s hard to get everyone in one room. Taking a step back and seeing my big family help me put the photos up and be there, that was a highlight.”

When I ask him about his favorite photo on display, he pointed to one of Poole celebrating a hard-earned championship.

“I know how much work it took for him to get there. He has worked so hard,” says Jimenez. “For him to celebrate that, for our families, with all the people who counted him out. To see him on a boat in Italy after winning a championship, that was a highlight.”

In many ways, the photo captures Jimenez’s belief in collective growth and communal success — and the stories of joy he plans to continue telling with his camera. Until his next big gathering, he’ll be in the gym, doing what he has loved since he was a kid: taking shots.