At Lumpia Lands, Filipino Flavor Is the Star of the Show

In the Philippines, a “palengke” is a one-stop outdoor market where everything can be found—from food and alcohol to furniture, jewelry and even cockfights. These are crucial outposts where locals gather to share news, exchange ideas and connect.

That’s the concept that inspired Anthony Schlander (aka Anthony Presents), the local Filipino American entrepreneur and creative director at San Francisco’s District Six, to launch Lumpia Lands.

District Six’s Aug. 21 event will feature no fewer than 10 vendors—all Filipino-owned—who will be on hand at the open-air entertainment venue to celebrate Filipino flavors, culture and unity.

“It’s a festival with Filipino talent from all over the country,” Schlander says. “A lot of us don’t have the knowledge or bridges to grow. We don’t all know how to market. But if we can all be in the same area together, we can buy food from our vendors, we can support our small businesses. If they win, we all win.”

The festival is part of a bigger series of events at District Six—including Ube Fest earlier this year—that promote “family friendly” experiences centered on various diasporic cultures with Bay Area roots.

Lumpia Lands is the perfect example of this. It’s a spoof on Outside Lands (the massive annual music festival whose famous acts and concert-goers take over Golden Gate Park each summer), but with a significantly smaller, hyper-local and food-centric vibe that features live performances from Filipino artists like VRO and Good Time Collective (whose drummer is Filipino).