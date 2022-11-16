Rainbow Girls’ ‘American Dream’ Reminds Us We’re More Than Our Bank Accounts

It's nice to have a plan for growing old

Unfathomable luxury, a plan for growing old

It hits you all at once, then you wish that you'd been told

But circumstances change and then you're kicked out in the cold

But everyone's worth something and it's not their weight in gold

A lot of people have downsized their dreams over the last few years. Forget a white picket fence and 2.5 children; try staying sober one more day, keeping your loved ones healthy or affording that next grocery run. In 2022, so many of us are trying to stay afloat on an increasingly flimsy life raft of sure things: Will it be safe to have a family holiday party next month? Will I be able to afford health care when I’m 65? Will it not matter, because the entirety of California will be on fire or under the sea or somehow both?

“American Dream” is a sad and conflicted song, to be sure. But it also now plays, to me, as quietly triumphant. Because against a backdrop of economic desperation and uncertainty, it becomes fundamentally beautiful to have dreams — to not only admit to them, but to nurture and share them.

The institutions have failed us. Home ownership is increasingly out of reach. This song reminds me that how we treat one another, and the small ways we bear witness to each others’ humanity and desire and grief — finding ways to say yes, you were here, your hopes meant something, you mean something — all of that is still very much up to us.