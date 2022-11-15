‘More Than Past Due’: Erika Alexander on Reparations and ‘The Big Payback’

To ask people who had no power “Why didn’t they get [reparations] then?” is absurd. But there were people who did [fight for reparations]. Callie House and Queen Mother Moore and all sorts of figures came in. Marcus Garvey trying to get reparations and restitutions and repairs. It’s a long history.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas is also a key figure in the documentary. Can you talk about her work on a federal level?

She took up a bill, HR 40, that was introduced into Congress by John Conyers from Detroit, simply trying to study reparations. [If the resolution had passed] they would have had the power to go into all sorts of institutions, backlogs and libraries and see the case for reparations. And they did not get that through at all.

In 2020, she made progress, but then it stalled again, because she didn’t have the votes to move it forward. Now, an executive decision from Biden could bypass all of that. And we were all hoping that would happen. But because reparations is such a controversial subject … there’s a lot of people who would have to own up to [the history]. There’s been a lot of pushback.

So that’s what she’s been doing, and that’s what she’ll continue to do, and hopefully get the political will. Mostly, this president should sign an executive decision to get on to what’s right. Because I really believe that unless we do that, America is doomed. I think it’s doomed by its moral debt and also the karmic death wish of not paying restitution in repair to its most oppressed citizens.

Rue Simmons was an alderwoman, a local government official, at the time you filmed her. Can you talk about the significance of her holding local office during that fight?

They say everything is about “the local weather.” And it’s true. You’re always looking at the national political willpower or what’s on the [national] ballot because it’s sexy. But everything happens at a local level first. And we’re starting to understand that, if you look at the race in Georgia with Stacey Abrams and [Brian] Kemp, and with [Raphael] Warnock and Herschel Walker, they’re seeing how very directly they’ll either progress or regress, depending on what they choose.

One of the things I’ll never forget [is] Hillary Clinton warning that they would turn back Roe v. Wade. And at the time, I thought ‘That’s a little bit too much, don’t you think?’ But everything she said was right. They did turn back Roe v. Wade. So here we are locally trying to, state by state, protect women’s right to choose. And people can now see that nothing is sacrosanct. I think that we’re all getting a really good lesson about participating in local elections.

You played a fictional alderwoman and attorney as Maxine Shaw in the ’90s hit Living Single — my favorite show of all time. And that character has been influential to real-life political figures: Stacey Abrams, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and the state attorney in Baltimore, Marilyn Mosby, have all said they were inspired by that character. Were you also inspired by getting to play a local official?

You know what’s funny? There are no alderwomen in Brooklyn [where Living Single took place]! Only Chicago and other places. I didn’t know that then. And I don’t think Yvette Lee Bowser, who created the show, did either. I did like doing that. And [that character] was definitely somebody who was bold.

But I’m more inspired by people like you, and Ayanna Pressley, Stacey Abrams, and some of the really fantastic young Black women I meet that are so sure of their mission and their commitment to life. I got a chance to campaign with [activist and media strategist] Jehmu Greene, who taught me all that I know about local politics and how to speak to people. I got a chance to campaign with Sheila Jackson Lee and with Ayanna and Stacey and John Lewis. And each time I do, I learn something. I’m like a sponge. I’m meant to be a mimic and then go and put it somewhere else.

I was just watching a movie I did when I was 19, called Common Ground, about the Boston bussing. It was as horrible and stressful to look at as anything you might see down South — I think they wanted to make the point that the South wasn’t the only place that pushed back [on integration]. I remember getting so sick and stressed on set and breaking out, not being able to stand for long periods. And I didn’t think then that it was the role or the subject. But now I’ve been realizing that I’ve been doing my work inside of racial and social justice issues for my entire career.

I look at The Long Walk Home. There I was, Selma, getting on the bus. I learned from each one of these people. But it’s also because of the people I worked with previously, [like] Phylicia Rashad. I worked with the great Cicely Tyson, Lorraine Toussaint, Gloria Foster. They were killers, and they taught me how to be — not only to be a woman, but to be a strong person. That’s what you see in these roles.

Now you’ve added director to your roles. Can you share more about your goals with Color Farm Media?

We call ourselves “the Motown of film, television and tech.” We want to create collaborative projects with talented people. And it’s been a tough road. No one wants to fund a media company, let alone one that’s focused on so-called “marginalized groups.” But we believe that we are in the avant-garde. So I’m going to do more of that.

I want to do not only shows that look like The Woman King and Black Panther, but also more documentaries and tech-forward platforms, anything that can mix it up and create a global conversation about what it is to be human. I am fueled by storytelling. I can’t stop thinking about stories. And everywhere I go, I see and hear and talk about stories.

I think about how I was discovered when I was 14, in a Merchant Ivory film, to play a foster child in a group home. I think about the story of my life, where I was raised by two orphans and got a chance to go from the mountains of Arizona to Philadelphia, to get a chance to audition and get my Screen Actors Guild card and become part of the union, and go around the world with Royal Shakespeare Theater. All these things I got to do because somebody thought that this face and this person would be good at storytelling. So I still do those things. And I guess that’s my ticket to ride nowadays.

