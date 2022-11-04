Pissed Off About Climate Change? ‘Green’ Is a Jazzy Rallying Cry

Welcome to Pass the Aux, where KQED Arts & Culture brings you our favorite new tracks by Bay Area artists.

When jazz musicians Jackie Gage and Kevin Goldberg wrote “Green,” they weren’t sure they would release it. But whenever they played the track live, they found their fans singing along by the end, even though they’d never heard it before. Maybe listeners were captivated by the steady strum of Goldberg’s tango-style guitar, or the intriguing way Gage sings “Tell me what you mean by green,” as if challenging the listener.

Or maybe their audiences were just as pissed off about climate change and corporate greed as Gage and Goldberg were.

“It felt like there was a community where I didn’t feel like we were alone in this anger,” says Gage. “[I realized] like, ‘OK, music is powerful, and this is another way that people can kind of discover the power they have in themselves, too.’”