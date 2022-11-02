Deuce Eclipse Celebrates Día de los Muertos With a New Track and Rap Showcase

With its lovingly crafted ofrendas and orange marigolds, Día de los Muertos is a beautiful reminder to honor those who’ve passed while celebrating the people and experiences that make life worth living. In that spirit, Bay Area underground hip-hop veteran Deuce Eclipse has a new track called “Time is Now.”

“If I got time and you got time / Let’s build something now that we can take to the divine,” raps the Nicaraguan American MC over the high-energy strum of a vinyl-stringed guitar and bursts of horns. The track is all about nurturing the relationships that matter while we still can.

Deuce Eclipse is a thoughtful lyricist with bilingual bars, and is well known in the Bay Area as the co-founder of the cumbia-reggae-hip-hop band Bang Data and his work with the late Zumbi of Zion I. On Nov. 5, he headlines a Día de los Muertos hip-hop showcase at the Mission District venue Amado’s.





Joining him on the bill is The Shop Studios engineer and rising rapper Frisco Baby, whose versatile flows have made her one to watch. Even though Frisco Baby’s debut album has yet to come, she’s posted freestyles on Instagram for 38 consecutive Fridays and appears on Dregs One’s August album, Sucka Repellent, where she raps with a commanding double-time cadence alongside heavyweight Spice 1. MC Pauze — whose laidback new track “Woo” features underground rap mainstays Professa Gabel and Equipto — Wanda Kruda, DJ Mixtek and DJ Ras Rican join the bill for this all-ages, intergenerational event.

The Día de Los Muertos Showcase takes place at Amado's on Nov. 5 at 8pm. Details here.