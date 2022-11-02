Feeling, Not Seeing, the Performing Arts: Theaters Get Creative About Accessibility

Curtis realized the U.S. had a long way to go to enhance arts accessibility when he was living in Berlin. But he had years of expertise, and several boxes of audio description equipment to bring back to San Francisco.

Curtis’ goal is to help choreographers and producers bring their work to life to BVI audiences with audio descriptions that describe movement in more expressive ways, beyond play-by-plays of events. “Back then, audio description was mostly standard scripted stuff,” Curtis says. “What we brought was a dance background, thinking about how body-based performance could be described in creative ways.”

Curtis now works with Bay Area choreographers like Sherwood Chen and Deborah Slater to illustrate their movements for BVI audience members, some of whom are experiencing dance for the first time.

Gravity’s services include accessibility auditing of marketing materials and websites, access for patrons for mobility issues, haptic tours and deaf consultations and referrals. The company’s launch couldn’t have been possible without the input of BVI artists such as Taylor, who started attending Curtis’ Contact Improv classes after observing his accessible approach to dance programming. She was cast in a mixed-access dance ensemble for the company’s 2017 work, Sight Unseen.

“Gravity was really my main entrance into dance because a lot of dancers or disabled people aren’t welcome in traditional training,” Taylor says. “Jess turned the table and said, ‘You are welcome on this stage.’”

Taylor joined the Gravity staff as an accessibility consultant after performing in several works with Curtis’ company. She now uses her background in theater and lived experiences to provide accessibility audits to organizations like Shotgun Players, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Oakland’s Bay Area Children's Theatre, Jacob’s Pillow and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Her philosophy is simple: “How do we recognize that disabled people are valid and valuable members of the community?”

Prioritizing accessibility

In 2021, Gravity shifted their focus to consulting on virtual event accessibility, incorporating audio description to online or livestreamed events. “It opened a whole new world for blind and disabled people,” Taylor recalls. “Any blind person in the world could potentially attend a show and not have the same access barriers like transportation.”

Berkeley theater company Shotgun Players adopted audio descriptions for their livestreamed events during pandemic shutdowns. Now back in person, the company has partnered with BVI organizations like LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Guide Dogs for the Blind and East Bay Center to organize group outings to take advantage of their accessible programming. Here BVI audiences are invited on haptic tours to meet actors, walk the stage and feel the set and props and carry the space in their memory as they’re watching the show.

“I find the haptic tours equally valuable as audio description,” says regular Shotgun audience member Warren Cushman. “You get a sense of who the actors are and the background of the play. It’s quite enchanting.”

Shotgun Players provides audio description and haptic tours for one event in every production, typically as a Sunday matinee. Around 40 to 50 BVI audiences take advantage of these services each season, according to director of marketing and communications Jayme Catalano. “Word of mouth seems to be growing in the blind and low vision community,” she says. “We have a few unofficial ambassadors who have been reaching out to their community and bringing them in.”

Although virtual events have dwindled — much to the disappointment of many accessibility advocates — Gravity’s work in physical spaces is in greater demand than ever. Curtis says that the company is “as busy as we can afford to be” with in-person event consultation for BVI and disabled audiences, providing ongoing services for 47 Bay Area now national organizations, who have made 137 events, films and videos accessible to BVI audiences since their launch in 2017. The company additionally has a Berlin program that provides services to roughly the same amount of organizations and artists in Germany.

The cost of participation

Arts accessibility advocates and artists note a lack of funding as a fundamental barrier to improving and standardizing accessible programming. The implementation of in-person audio description costs nearly $2,000 per show (including equipment, administration and staffing costs). A small Bay Area performing arts company, who might make roughly half that amount in ticket sales, may do the math and decide to forgo the service.

“It can be frustrating for an artist who has invested in this and nobody comes,” Curtis says. So his company decided to address the barrier. With funding from the Walter & Elise Haas Fund and the Ford Foundation, Gravity subsidizes audio descriptions at just $300 per event, making accessibility far more reachable for organizations with smaller budgets.

Curtis believes accessibility is a long-term investment and shouldn’t be reduced to a mathematical equation. “It’s really easy to do the math and realize it could cost thousands of dollars for each blind person,” he says. “The economics are always there, but we need to think more broadly about people’s right to access.”

But to make that feasible, artists and organizations need systemic support from arts foundations and other funders.