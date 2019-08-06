Telling While Showing: New Audio Description Services from Jess Curtis/Gravity

Kleege points to Curtis’ emphases on multi-sensory perception and accommodation as one of her main motivations for consulting on the project, as well as his performances. Through Gravity, she hopes to help foster a growing awareness of accessibility for all—and not just in the larger theaters. In fact, with a grant from the Haas Foundation, Curtis' company can offer other Bay Area companies the opportunity to host audio description services at their shows for a reduced cost through the end of 2019.

For Solos Lost and Found, we huddle onstage together; describers, describees, and described—to. A haptic tour is a multisensory experience; the performers are all careful to describe themselves to us in detail—haircolor, skin color, body build, and attire. We’re then invited to touch and manipulate a pile of woolen blankets, a small, fabric coated, wedge-shaped tabletop, a long wooden staff, and performer Hien Huynh, as he does an armless headstand on the tabletop. Finally, we’re all fitted with headsets through which we’ll get our audio description during the show.

How Does it Work?

Much of Slater’s work is scored with spoken text as well as music, which means that the describer—in this case Stephanie Hewett—can’t talk over the description. For a dance piece, having to wait long seconds, even minutes, between a description of the action, gives the description a disjointed feel. Fortunately, the spoken text of Slater’s piece is sufficiently evocative of mood that I get a feeling for the storyline and emotion, even with my eyes closed. Ultimately though, as a fully sighted person, I’m aware that I can only guess at the overall efficacy of the description. Fortunately, there are also two folks with low vision in attendance, and after the performance, we convene with Hewett, and program director India Davis, to offer our feedback.

The two visually impaired folks auditioning the audio description service at Solos Lost and Found are Mike Berger and Alicia Connor. Mike, who happens to be Slater’s husband, has seen the work before while fully sighted, so for him the frustrations with the description lay in the details. What expressions did the performers make? Why did the audience laugh at a certain moment? Could there have been a way to make the description more interpretive without placing value judgments on the piece?

The second descriptee, Alicia Conner, a nutritionist and an advocate for the LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired, described herself as low-vision, but still very visual. The description didn’t always work, she says, but she felt having it helped to enhance her experience overall. She, too, was frustrated at having missed the same motivation for laughter that Mike had, but they both expressed optimism for the development of the service. Everyone’s conclusion is that it’s a program we’re eager to see continue developing.

For Slater, the process of working with the audio description component was completely new, and while she, too, feels there are still things that could be improved about the service—more time for the describers to familiarize themselves with the piece, more ways to describe the emotional rather than the strictly physical content—she’s hopeful that in the future it might help Mike, and others, experience new works of hers that he isn’t already familiar with.

“It’s really cool that Jess is taking this on,” she emphasizes. “It’s an art form in itself, to transform what you’re seeing into meaningful text.”

Gravity Audio Description Services will be available next at Billy Elliot, presented at the Woodminster Ampitheatre in Oakland, Aug 3.