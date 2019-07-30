In order to shorten her commute from Oakland to the College of San Mateo, where Hewett worked in 2018 as adjunct faculty in the dance department, filling in for a teacher on parental leave, the performer and choreographer needed a car. But in order to buy a car, she needed to work seven days a week for six months to save up the money. And before she bought that car, she had to find the time to learn to drive.

Growing up in the Bronx, driving wasn’t a skill Hewett needed until she graduated from Mills with her MFA in dance and found herself teaching 40 miles away from her Oakland home.

So for three months after she started teaching, and before she bought her own wheels, Hewett commuted almost two hours each way, Monday through Friday, to San Mateo. “I would have to take a bus to the Coliseum BART, then BART to Hayward, then take a bus from Hayward to Foster City, and then take a bus from Foster City to San Mateo,” she says. “It was rough.”

Paying the price of not slowing down

For many recent graduates of an MFA program, landing a full-time (though temporary) gig teaching pilates, yoga and ballet at a Bay Area community college might sound like a dream fulfilled. But Hewett says the schedule—even after she cut her commute in half by driving—proved grueling.

Ultimately, what prevented Hewett from maintaining her untenable regimen of teaching, performing and commuting was her very own body. She sprained her ankle while performing at YBCA in June 2018, then continued to dance on it while rehearsing for a November performance in San Francisco’s City Hall, an event with Oakland artist Sofía Córdova.

By sheer luck, as Hewett was struggling to maintain her schedule while injured, the Mills dance department reached out offering her a full-time job as an administrative assistant. Even teaching five days a week, her adjunct position at College of San Mateo meant she didn’t have any health insurance. “I didn’t have security,” she says. “All my money was from teaching.”

Hewett accepted Mills’ offer. “I never imagined myself doing that,” she remembers, “but the timing was kind of perfect because I was hurting myself by not stopping and not slowing down.”

Finding support in the Bay Area dance scene

Now, Hewett makes about $33,000 a year at Mills—and has health insurance. In addition to that steady income, she brings in anywhere between $300 and $1,000 a month from her practice. This includes performing in collaboration with visual artists (like the City Hall event) or independently at events, and teaching workshops.

Most recently, Hewett has done audio describing work for audience members with visual impairments, through the dance company Jess Curtis/Gravity. Hewett describes actions, costumes, setting, gestures, facial expressions and objects into a muffled microphone for audience members wearing wireless headsets.

“This is something that not a lot of dance companies or performance and theater companies are doing,” Hewett says. “So Jess is really hoping that folks will take these services seriously and provide them for their audiences.”

In addition to her own practice, Hewett is part of the Bay Area collective Lxs Dxs (pronounced “lex dex”), a six-person group of emerging movement artists and choreographers (jose e abad, Gabriel Christian, Felix Sol Linck-Frenz, Hewett, Emelia Martínez Brumbaugh and randy reyes) who met during CounterPulse’s Performing Diaspora residency in December 2017.