The Bay Bridge’s 1936 Opening Was Four Days of Non-Stop Drama

A less bad poem by Jack Burroughs also made it into the Oakland Tribune that week:

We’ve watched you grow from a buttress low

To a towering spread of steel

Your form arose with hammer blows

And the turn of the spinner’s wheel. Now you stand complete and our eyes you greet

With the fruit of a thousand thoughts

A span flung wide from the Oakland side

To the Port of the Argonauts. We have seen you write of a victor’s might

Of a battle fought and won.

You’ve spanned the Bay and you seem to say:

‘I'm the link that makes you one!’

Certainly, poetry was the chosen medium in which to feel overwrought that month. Schoolchildren in Berkeley, Oakland, Alameda and Piedmont were all given assignments to write poems about the brand new bridge. Even Grant D. Miller, Alameda County’s coroner (the actual coroner!) felt the need to share some rhyming words of wisdom about “this modern miracle ... the Bay Bridge.”

In a large newspaper ad, Miller shared:

The bridge that links the cities

is gleaming in the sun,

Its towers capped and saddled,

its massive cables spun.

Nice one, Grant.

Looking back, you kind of can’t blame everyone for temporarily lapsing into overly dramatic fugue states. Everything about the Bay Bridge was almost unfathomably huge. The construction had cost $77 million (which was actually under budget). It had taken three years, 152,000 tons of steel, 30,000 tons of reinforcing steel, 70,815 miles of cable wire, 1 million cubic yards of concrete, 1.3 million barrels of cement, 200,000 gallons of paint, 30 million feet of boards and 55 million man hours to complete. Hell, PG&E had to lay a 25,000-foot long underwater power cable before the work could even start.

The bridge’s completion also felt a little miraculous, given how unfinished it had looked just months before the opening.

This is what the San Francisco side (specifically Perry, near Fourth St.) looked like in September 1935:

Here’s the Eastern cantilever section that same year:

On top of that, folks were also in a tizzy about the small matter of San Francisco and Oakland suddenly being indelibly connected. At one point, the San Francisco Examiner pondered whether “this new metropolitan area, knit into a single unit” would be called “San Fran-Oakland” or “Oak-Francisco.” (We owe a debt of gratitude to the 1930s humans who refused to allow these terms to catch on.)

Needless to say, when the work on the bridge was finally finished, the entire region celebrated in a variety of consistently over-the-top ways. After the poetry had been penned, then came the parades. The first one, on Nov. 11, took over 30 blocks of downtown Oakland.

The Armistice Day party was meant to honor the lives of those lost in World War I, while also marveling at the possibilities for the future that were symbolized by the Bay Bridge.

Holding the largest parade in Oakland history apparently didn’t feel quite big enough because, that day, there was also a luncheon, a military pageant, a football game, a ball and fireworks. All of which, believe it or not, was merely the opening act for the actual bridge opening on Nov. 12. Which was, as you may have guessed by now, completely bonkers.

The day started with Franklin D. Roosevelt hitting a little button in the oval office, which turned on traffic signals on the bridge. This activation of the lights was a more measured gesture to Northern California than the one FDR had offered at the beginning of Bay Bridge construction. That time, the little button on his desk set off a dynamite explosion on Yerba Buena Island.

One can only assume that this is how people showed off before the internet existed.

Once those lights were on, cars could begin crossing. Truly, the Bay Bridge started as it continues to this day — with way, way too much traffic.

Meanwhile, there was a bridge dedication on both sides of the bay, while an Army and Navy air show roared overhead. In the bay, there was a regatta, as well as races involving fishing boats, a merchant life boat, the Sea Scouts and rowing clubs. There were demonstrations by the Coast Guard and the fire-boat service. San Francisco also held swimming and diving competitions at Aquatic Park, and the day culminated in firework displays at either end of the bridge. So, bedlam basically.