How to Make Your Own Delicious Diwali Desserts

This week, the Desi community around the Bay Area — and the world — is celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali.

These five days of festivities honor more than just India's Lunar New Year. Diwali celebrates light triumphing over darkness, knowledge overcoming ignorance and good defeating evil. It is a time for cleaning and decorating home, lighting symbolic candles and lamps, offering prayers to Lakshmi (the goddess of wealth) and — oh yes — families and friends coming together to feast.