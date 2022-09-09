Showtime's 'American Gigolo' Sequel Lacks the Highfalutin Glitz of the Original

The action begins when Julian—now played by the excellent actor Jon Bernthal—is exonerated for a murder he didn't commit and gets released from prison after 15 years. Wiser and worn, Julian doesn't want to return to his slinky old life. He wants to live clean, though he's also eager to find out who set him up for the murder. This means getting back in touch with people from his gigolo days: his handler Olga, who got him into the business, his escort pal Lorenzo, and his old lover Michelle—that's Gretchen Mol in the Hutton role—whose son is heading into serious trouble.

Predictably, Julian's return stirs things up. Soon there's another murder, and before he knows it, a police detective—oddly played by Rosie O'Donnell—looks eager to pin it on him. Nobody seems willing to help Julian, including his old flame Michelle.

When I heard that they were turning American Gigolo into a series I was curious but dubious. Schrader himself has called the project a terrible idea, but no matter: He doesn't own the rights to the characters. In France, artists are protected by the so-called droit moral, or moral right, which means you can't take their creations and do with them what you will. But this is America, so the series was made anyway, taking Julian's story in a direction that Schrader—a complicated, genuinely fascinating man—would surely find banal.

Even as Julian's backstory involves a strange abuse narrative—the show's shot through with a startling misogyny—he himself becomes muted. Where Gere exuded a smug, plasticine perfection—he came from seemingly nowhere, like a sexy android—Bernthal's weathered Julian is weighed down by regrets and confusion. He has none of the pop zing that made Julian a cultural touchstone.