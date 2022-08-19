Should You Watch the 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff?

Then House of the Dragon is also not for you. Life in Westeros is even more nasty, brutish and short than it was in Game of Thrones, and the gore is just as intense. It doesn't all come in the same form—it's not all lopped heads and hacked limbs, though there's plenty of those. The first episode features a particularly grisly depiction of how dangerous childbirth can be, even in a world of magic.

4. Despite characters like Arya, Cersei and Sansa, Game of Thrones tended to treat women, especially background characters, as dehumanized objects to be leered at.

Yeah, the show came in for some fair critiques about that. And while there are still plenty of boobs and butts in House of the Dragon, especially in brothel scenes, it feels less gratuitous, more equal opportunity. Your mileage may vary, of course.

5. I liked Game of Thrones when it started out and stuck to palace intrigue and battles between kingdoms. But then it all became about the fantasy stuff—magic and dragons and snow zombies—and it lost me.

I don't know what to tell you, my guy, but it's right there in the name: House of the Dragon. This is all dragons, all the time, from the jump. So it's probably not for you.

6. Once the series went past the story that had been laid out in George R. R. Martin's novels, it lost me. Everything suddenly felt rushed and thin and unconvincing, and all the nuance of the books fell away.

This is, by far, the thing I heard from folks most often. And we don't need to re-litigate it here, but yeah: The showrunners of Game of Thrones leaned out over their skis. E.L. Doctorow famously said writing a novel is like driving at night with your headlights on—you can only see a few yards ahead of you, but it's enough to get you where you need to go. In the last couple of seasons of Game of Thrones, the showrunners drove with their headlights off.

But if you're worried about that happening with House of the Dragon, don't be. The series is based on a 2018 Martin book—Fire & Blood—with a pre-existing beginning, middle and definitive end. There will be no vamping; we're looking instead at a relatively straightforward act of adaptation.

I say "relatively" because Fire & Blood is presented not as a simple narrative but as a series of conflicting historical accounts, written in different styles from different points of view.

And while that makes for a fun read, television has more exacting demands. Things left deliberately and tantalizingly ambiguous in the book will need to get explicitly dramatized, one way or another. The showrunners are going to have pick a side and run with it.

In the end, of course, it's entirely up to you whether you're up for another visit to the Seven Kingdoms. Your last trip there was rough; I get that.