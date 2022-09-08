J. Lately's 'Good Lasts' is Your Late-Summer Hangout Soundtrack

Welcome to Pass the Aux, where KQED Arts & Culture brings you our favorite new tracks by Bay Area artists. Check out past entries and submit a song for future coverage.

Now that Labor Day's heinous heatwave has (mostly) passed over Northern California, we're entering the third stage of Bay Area summer: when those sorbet-colored sunsets last longer than your grandma's container of VapoRub, and we hang out with our friends, soaking it all in.

Need a soundtrack for those moments? Check out J. Lately's "Good Lasts," featuring Loe Gino, Ian Kelly & Khyenci.

The track is the lead single off J. Lately's latest album, Breakfast, titled in tribute to his sacred ritual of waking up early, eating a quality breakfast burrito and harnessing the potential of the day.

But "Good Lasts" is arguably a sunset song; it has that "stay outside 'til after the street lights come on" vibe. It's a combination of the smooth production by West Coast Trey, the melodic hook sung by Bay Area-born Khyenci, and the laid-back flows of Sebastopol-raised J.Latey, Berkeley's Loe Gino and East Oakland's Ian Kelly.