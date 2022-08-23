Pass The Aux: Poo$ie, 'Words Don't Hurt'

Welcome to Pass the Aux, where KQED Arts & Culture brings you our favorite new tracks by Bay Area artists. Check out past entries and submit a song for future coverage.

Give me a simple kick drum, a snare, and some uplifting words and you've got my ear. End the song with cute kids clapping and singing about love and I'm sold.

Poo$ie's 17-track album Still Ain't Easy contains notable features, uptempo bangers and joints to ride to. But he chose "Words Don't Hurt" (featuring Pimping P & D. Marie, and produced by OG Jarin) as his lead single because it represents where he is as an artist at this point in life, he says.

"This song meant the most to me," Poo$ie tells me of the a catchy, uplifting track. "It's my favorite song off the album."