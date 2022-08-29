At 'SNL,' Allegations of Sexual Assault During its 'Golden Era' for Women

The complainant is one Jane Doe, who says she had her first direct contact with the SNL cast when she was just 15 years old, starting with Jimmy Fallon and Horatio Sanz. Doe says she quickly became a regular at SNL tapings, afterparties and what the cast and crew referred to at the time as after-afterparties—hedonistic, no holds barred all-nighters. She claims she talked openly about her age to most major cast members as well as to Lorne Michaels, but that she was openly permitted to drink and do drugs in their presence. Doe says other teenage girls were allowed at the parties and treated similarly.

The main focus of Doe's accusations has, by and large, been Sanz. Doe first filed a lawsuit against Sanz last August, but updated it this past week to include Michaels, Fallon and Morgan. Doe says she was groomed and assaulted by Sanz with the full knowledge of some of the SNL cast of the time, as well as numerous NBC employees. The document includes photos of Doe posing with various cast members, and riding in a limo with Sanz. Both Sanz and NBC have issued statements strongly denying Doe's allegations.

If the 44 pages of Doe's allegations are to be believed, SNL fostered a toxic and misogynistic culture behind the scenes, even as an extraordinarily popular group of women led its cast. At the time Doe says she was involved with Sanz, the public perception was that things had changed on the show. In 2012, the New Yorker described the period as "when a group of ambitious female cast members transformed SNL—a notorious boys’ club since its first season, in 1975—into a space where female comedians could collaborate and thrive."