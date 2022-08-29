Look Around You This Fall for These Bay Area Dance Events

UC Hastings College of the Law, San Francisco

Sept. 15-25, 2022

It’s only fitting that a performance about the prison industrial complex takes place at a law school. Flyaway Productions’ Apparatus of Repair is the final installment of The Decarceration Trilogy: Dismantling the Prison Industrial Complex One Dance at a Time. The site-specific aerial dance performance activates vertical surfaces of UC Hastings’ buildings as a means to explore the devastating effects of mass incarceration and the healing process of restorative justice. Apparatus of Repair can be viewed from several vantage points surrounding UC Hastings’ Tenderloin campus. Just don’t forget to look up.

Various locations, Santa Cruz County

Sept. 16-25, 2022

Some of the most exciting performance “stages” aren’t actually stages at all. The biennial 10-day CommonGround Festival is hosted in outdoor locations throughout Santa Cruz County, aiming to connect audiences with the region’s natural and built environments through installation art and site-specific performance. Oakland’s aerial arts company BANDALOOP will present LOOM:FIELD, a vertical dance work that weaves climbing tech with ecological stewardship to transform the facade of the Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History into a giant loom. Other locations include a raft on Soquel Creek, the Evergreen Cemetery and the Davenport Jail.

Fort Mason Center for the Arts, San Francisco

Sept. 16-18, 2022

“Fortitude and resilience.” That’s how the multidisciplinary performance group The Farallonites describe the lives of the lighthouse keepers and their families who lived on the Farallon Islands from the mid-1850s to the early 1900s. Their self-titled work weaves dance with an original musical score, spoken word and visual art to build a world of “harsh physical conditions, repetitive hard labor and near total isolation.” If you’ve never considered the human spirit of lighthouse keepers and their loved ones, this performance is sure to make you think the next time you hear San Francisco’s fog horns.

Between Dolores St. & Church St., San Francisco

Oct. 1, 2022

Did you know Dolores Park is a Native American heritage site? (To be clear, all of San Francisco is on Native land.) Dance Mission has partnered with the Festival of Latin American Contemporary Choreographers, Ohlone leaders, local artists, Mission High School and the American Indian Cultural District to honor Yelamu’s Inidigenous history. The free ritual performance intervention, sii agua sí, will memorialize the Indigenous ancestors buried in the Mission Dolores cemetery during early colonization. The event will include water prayers, traditional dance, a guided tour around the park and an "Ask a Native" session in an educational, Ohlone-led space.

CounterPulse, San Francisco

Oct. 13-15, 2022

The stigma about mental health has begun to erode in the past few years, and Asian American celebrities are speaking out about the profound pressure they face from the media and public. But often missing from the conversation are stories about Asian-American communities’ resilience and healing practices. Kat Gorospe Cole & Jeffrey Yip’s multidisciplinary project Quake provides a lens into the alternative mental health practices of some of these communities by immersing audiences in an audio installation that replicates a form of sound healing known as Vibroacoustic Therapy.

Union Square Park, San Francisco

Saturdays, Aug. 12-Sept. 24, 2022

Many of the Bay Area’s dance events this fall dig into some heavy—and worthy—topics. But there are also options for those hoping to simply catch some free, lighthearted outdoor performances. Union Square Alliance’s Summer Dance Music Series brings live music and dance to San Francisco’s Union Square every Saturday through Sept. 24 for some family-friendly relaxation. The Bay Area dance scene can be heavy; it’s OK to take a breather.