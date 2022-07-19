Constance Wu's Reveal Speaks to the Profound Pressure Asian American Women Face

After being largely under the radar for three years, Hollywood actor Constance Wu broke her silence last week, opening up about her mental health, and in doing so, admitting there's still a lot of work left to do to for and within the Asian American community.

It all started back in 2019, when Wu's ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat announced it would be renewed for a sixth season. Wu responded to the news with frustration, writing on Twitter: "So upset right now that I'm literally crying. Ugh. F***" and "F***ing hell."

Wu, who has also starred in the movies Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers, later clarified that her grievances were related to a missed work opportunity. Despite her explanation, users on social media still condemned Wu's comments, branding her as ungrateful, selfish and a diva. The backlash led her to a mental health crisis and a suicide attempt, Wu revealed on Twitter last week.