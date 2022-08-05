Rightnowish Presents: "Polyfree" from The Stoop





This week on Rightnowish, we're passing the microphone to the team at The Stoop podcast.

In this episode, hosts Leila Day and Hana Baba introduce us to folks practicing healthy alternatives to monogamy, including author and educator Kevin Patterson, who describes his polyamory as "relationship anarchy."

"Every person that I meet, our relationship just sort of forms naturally," he says. "I don't try to put anybody in one box or another if that's not what suits this person."

Writer Crystal Byrd Farmer identifies as being solo polyamorous.

"Solo poly means that I'm not entwined with another person, so I'm not living with them, I'm not sharing finances with somebody, I'm not doing child care responsibilities with somebody else. I'm kind of my own person. I still have romantic and sexual relationships with multiple people, but it's really like I'm in my own house and do my own thing," she says.

And Intro, Ambi and Ex — the triad from the podcast Bloc'd — share their perspectives on polyamory, sexual identity and impending parenthood.

"I just had a feeling that if we got together, we would be able to figure out the rest," says Ex.

What you're going to hear originally aired on The Stoop in 2021 but it's always a good time to talk about the many manifestations of love.

