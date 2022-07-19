Learn the Story of San Francisco's Toughest Skate Spot in New 'Thrasher' Video

There are a handful of San Francisco locations that every visiting skateboarder should check off their list. Embarcadero (or "EMB" if you wanna be a real skater about it). Third and Army. Pier 7. Fort Miley. And—best and most frustrating of all—China Banks.
Just off Portsmouth Square, about 35 feet above Kearny Street, this pedestrian overpass is the stuff of legend. There's an ornate red gate at one end, the Chinese Culture Center and Hilton Hotel at the other, and in between is nothing but brick, concrete slab benches, and steep banks. The spot is notoriously difficult to skate—because of short transitions, tight security and, oh yeah, the risk of falling over the edge—which is exactly why it has been so alluring to skaters for decades.