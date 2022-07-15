KQED is a proud member of
The Do List

Shannon and the Clams to Headline Oakland's Halloween Meltdown

Rae Alexandra
A woman with a big blond '60s-inspired hairdo looks down at her guitar, behind a mic stand. She is wearing a bright pink blouse and matching lipstick
Shannon Shaw performing solo at Mosswood Meltdown on Saturday, July 2, 2022. She's returning to headline the Halloween Meltdown this October with her band, Shannon and the Clams. (Estefany Gonzalez)

Hot on the heels of the rock 'n' roll triumph that was Mosswood Meltdown, promoter Total Trash Productions has announced details for this October's Halloween Meltdown, set for Oct. 8 and 9 in Mosswood Park. Once again, female artists are set to rule the day with Amyl and the Sniffers and Shannon and the Clams headlining. (Shannon Shaw appears to be going for some kind of record: She also played both days of the Mosswood Meltdown, performing a solo set on Saturday and as part of Hunx and His Punx on Sunday.) John Waters will host, as usual.

The Halloween Meltdown will be Amyl & the Sniffers' first appearance back in the Bay since the Aussie quartet's sold-out dates at the Great American Music Hall in early May. Legendarily mulletted frontwoman Amy Taylor promises to bring Saturday night to a frenzied and frenetic close.

The Melbourne punks have some hard acts to follow, going on after garage-punk greasers The Spits and experimental icon Lydia Lunch. Opening the day are Body Double, Kid Congo Powers and Demolition Doll Rods.

On Sunday, before Shannon & the Clams croon the weekend to a close, Ty Segall's '70s-inspired Fuzz will bring the heavy riffs, Sheer Mag will provide the emotional anthems and NIIS will be offering unfiltered rage. Best of all, Josie Cotton will make an appearance. In case you can't quite remember where you've heard the name before, try a viewing of the 1983 classic Valley Girl, including the number featured below.

Those in need of some jump scares not provided by the music on offer will be pleased to hear there will also be a haunted house on site at the festival, as well as a costume contest.

Halloween Meltdown will take place at Oakland's Mosswood Park on Oct. 8 and 9, 2022. Details here.