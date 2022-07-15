Shannon and the Clams to Headline Oakland's Halloween Meltdown

Hot on the heels of the rock 'n' roll triumph that was Mosswood Meltdown, promoter Total Trash Productions has announced details for this October's Halloween Meltdown, set for Oct. 8 and 9 in Mosswood Park. Once again, female artists are set to rule the day with Amyl and the Sniffers and Shannon and the Clams headlining. (Shannon Shaw appears to be going for some kind of record: She also played both days of the Mosswood Meltdown, performing a solo set on Saturday and as part of Hunx and His Punx on Sunday.) John Waters will host, as usual.

The Halloween Meltdown will be Amyl & the Sniffers' first appearance back in the Bay since the Aussie quartet's sold-out dates at the Great American Music Hall in early May. Legendarily mulletted frontwoman Amy Taylor promises to bring Saturday night to a frenzied and frenetic close.

The Melbourne punks have some hard acts to follow, going on after garage-punk greasers The Spits and experimental icon Lydia Lunch. Opening the day are Body Double, Kid Congo Powers and Demolition Doll Rods.