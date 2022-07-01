Jazz Titan David Murray to Play Free Outdoor Show in Oakland

It was one of the most memorable jazz shows I’d ever seen: bringing my dad to see David Murray at the Blue Note in New York. The titan of the tenor sax spent an hour unreeling sheets of sound from the stage with his fiery quartet. At one point, playing bass clarinet, the bell of the instrument accidentally fell off, onto the ground, and Murray picked it up and started screaming through it. Needless to say, my dad was blown away.

Murray was born in Oakland, so it’s always a treat when he returns—and especially when the performance is a free outdoor Sunday afternoon show. That’ll be the case on July 3, when he brings his funk-oriented rhythm section along to Liberation Park in East Oakland. Along with food trucks and vendors on Sundays, the park even features an outdoor roller skating rink with skate rentals. On top of it all, the event's promoters, the EastSide Arts Alliance, will be there to get people involved in the City of Oakland’s general plan.

But mostly, it’s a chance to see a jazz legend. David Murray plays for free on Sunday, July 3, at Liberation Park in East Oakland, over near Eastmont Mall. It runs from 2-4 p.m. and it’s free. Details here.