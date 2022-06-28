Musicians React to Supreme Court Decision on Right to Abortion

Musicians were among those who immediately spoke up, and their reactions were overwhelmingly against the court's decision. Many took to Twitter and Instagram. Others spoke up from the highly visible stages of Glastonbury and the BET Awards, which became pulpits for people demanding respect for individuals' freedoms.

A few musicians quickly penned songs in response to the rulings, or rewrote Americana chestnuts—including "The Star-Spangled Banner." Several stars and music industry groups, including Lizzo and Rage Against the Machine, pledged significant profits from upcoming tours to support abortion-rights advocacy groups.

Here is a list of musicians' reactions and actions: