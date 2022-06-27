Stars Use BET Awards Stage to Criticize Roe v. Wade Ruling

Afterwards, Monae introduced Sullivan as the category's winner — who made a plea to men for their support of women.

"It's a hard time for us," Sullivan said. "I want to speak directly to the men: We need y'all. We need y'all to stand up, stand up for us, stand up with us. If you've ever benefitted from a woman making one of the toughest decisions of her life, which is to terminate a pregnancy, you need to be standing. This is not just a woman issue. This is everybody's issue. We need your support more than ever."

Latto gave an emotional speech after she won best new artist.

"It's giving pro-choice," said the rapper, who later performed her smash hit "Big Energy" with Mariah Carey. "It's never giving a man policing my body."

Singer Tems dedicated her best international act award to the many women who "dare to dream."

"Where I'm from, things like this don't happen," said the Lagos, Nigeria-born singer who won best collaboration with Justin Bieber and Wizkid for their song "Essence." "This is a dream. If you're watching me, I want you to imagine yourself as me because you are meant to be here too."