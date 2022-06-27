Stars Use BET Awards Stage to Criticize Roe v. Wade Ruling

Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae and Jazmine Sullivan were some of the big stars using the BET Awards stage to strongly criticize the Supreme Court's recent decision to strip away women's constitutional protection for abortion.
Henson took the stage as the show's host on Sunday with an uplifting message about "Black excellence" before she launched into the court's overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling last week. The actor took the stage after Lizzo opened the show with a flute solo in a glittery-gold outfit performing her single "About Damn Time."
"It's about damn time we talk about the fact that guns have more rights than a woman. It's a sad day in America," said Henson, thanking Lizzo who along with Live Nation recently donated $1 million in tour proceeds to Planned Parenthood. "A weapon that can take lives has more power than a woman that can give life – if she chooses to."