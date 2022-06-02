In the ’90s, Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy Defied Homophobia and Changed Hip-Hop

The historic nature of Disposable Heroes’ “Language of Violence” has been lost to time and fading memories. When asked about the song now, Tse simply says, “If I were to tell you I don’t agree with being gay, I would be a hypocrite. Growing up in Chinatown, we used to have a lot of white kids who’d write in the bathrooms, ‘Chinaman go home.’ [Seeing that] at a young age, you would feel really bad. Like, who are these people? I’ve never met them. Why do they hate us? So it’s really about helping and caring for other people who don’t have that voice, or who might not have the strength to stand up. Sometimes you have to stand up for people.”

Today, hip-hop is filled with rappers embracing shades of queer identity, including superstars like Lil Nas X and Cardi B. Yet homophobic toxicity from the heteronormative men who are the face of the genre, including Migos and DaBaby, remains common. Then there’s Kendrick Lamar: he shows love and compassion for a transgender family member on his controversial “Auntie Diaries,” yet can’t help but deadname him and recite homophobic slurs. Clearly, too many of rap’s movement leaders struggle to express what Disposable Heroes did years ago: that LGBTQ+ community consists of human beings who simply deserve to live and love in peace. “Is it my lifestyle? No,” says Tse. “But I can’t judge them. That’s their life.”

Meanwhile, Rono Tse’s story is more than just the Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy. The 56-year-old doesn’t dwell on being one of the earliest Asian American performers to achieve mainstream visibility in hip-hop music. He’s too busy moving forward.

n a recent Saturday evening in April, Tse led a group of friends to the Capitol building in Sacramento. They planned to shoot a music video for “Panther,” an operatic, sharply political track by Sacramento rapper The Gatlin and teen R&B singer Leem that will promote Tse’s new venture: the edibles brand Panther Product. (It’s produced by DJ Behold, a.k.a. Commissioner Gordon.) Unfortunately, hundreds of teens in fancy dress occupied the Capitol steps, posing for prom-night pictures. “We picked the best time, huh,” Tse said ruefully.

Undaunted, the crew wandered to a side street, setting up shop in front of the Jesse M. Unruh Building. There, videographer Bubsop filmed The Gatlin and Leem posing and lip-syncing to a backing track played off an iPhone. Tse directed their movements. Observing the action were Dana McMillan, daughter of Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale; and Aaron Thompson, who runs the cannabis incubator Pack Bros. Thompson—a music manager and business entrepreneur who has worked with MC Hammer and No Limit affiliates Steady Mobb’n—is helping with Panther Product.

Tse says that McMillan is assisting as well, but she downplayed her role. “It’s Ron’s vision, and he’s gathering up [Panther] children to help as well,” she said. McMillan explained how, as Black Panther kin, she is representative of a Bay Area tradition.

“We have a memory of how it was. Some of us went to the Panther school. We had yoga, meditation. All the teachers are of African descent,” she said. “We don’t want to hand down anger, we want to hand down wisdom.”

Panther Product is the latest manifestation of Tse’s restless creativity. He has worked in carpentry and construction. (I remember encountering Tse selling wood furniture at Berkeley Flea Market in the summer of 1994.) He opened the now-defunct Love Always Child Care Center. He co-owned Kuwa, a Southern-Caribbean restaurant in Old Oakland, with acclaimed chef Reign Free and a third partner.

“It’s like therapy, talking about all this,” Tse says later. “It’s like seeing the whole timeline of my life.”

orn in Hong Kong, Tse emigrated to the U.S. at the age of two. His father worked in the import-export business, and his mother owned a beauty salon. (One of his cousins is Hollywood screenwriter/producer Alex Tse, whose credits include Watchmen and Wu-Tang: An American Saga.) Tse grew up in San Francisco’s Chinatown, and he can recall the impact of the Golden Dragon shootout, a September 4, 1977 gun battle between rival youths that resulted in five deaths and 11 injuries.

When Tse was a freshman at Woodrow Wilson High School, he joined a Filipino gang called Dos Perros and planned to kill a rival. He says that when the day arrived, “The teacher tackled the [other] student, and then all the kids started screaming, ‘He’s got a knife!’ I ran out [of the classroom] and thought, this is so stupid. This is my class. Everyone knew me.” He was kicked out of Woodrow Wilson and reassigned to a continuation school. Chastened, he pleaded with S.F. district officials to give him a second chance. “I had to wake up,” he says now. “[I was on] a road to a dead end. You’re either going to die from violence, kill somebody, or end up in jail.”

Tse was allowed to enroll at Balboa High School, where he flourished. He notes with pride that he was a receiver on Balboa’s 1984-1985 varsity football squad, which won the city championship. After graduating, he briefly attended College of Marin and studied Haitian and West African dance before relocating to Oakland. “The warehouse, co-op living scene was getting big,” he remembers.

Throughout, Black music was a constant in his life. “It’s crazy how soul music and that experience touched me. ’Cause my cousins used to look at me crazy,” he laughs. As a kid, he listened to Curtis Mayfield and Earth, Wind & Fire. Later, he frequented Frisco clubs like 1015 Folsom, Club Nine and DNA Lounge. It was at one of those clubs where Tse met Franti, a student at the University of San Francisco. The two formed the Beatnigs along with Kevin Carnes, Andre Flores and Henry Flood, blending percussive noise and a punk ethos with Franti’s spoken-word raps. (Troy “Crack Emcee” Dixon later joined as a touring member.)

In 1988, the Beatnigs released an acclaimed self-titled debut on Alternative Tentacles, the San Francisco independent label founded by the Dead Kennedys’ Jello Biafra. Their single, “Television,” became a college-radio hit. (In 1991, Disposable Heroes reworked the song as “Television, the Drug of the Nation.”) The New York Times described them as “a powerful conglomeration of taped sounds—speeches by Malcolm X, for instance—industrial noise made with saws, sirens and oil drums, and a conventional rhythm section.” During performances, Tse thrummed percussively on tire rims and thrilled audiences by generating sparks with grinder chainsaws.