Oakland is Unaffordable—Meet the Hustlers Securing Spaces for Artists

The immersive show centered on the otherworldly paintings of Allison Torneros, better known as Hueman. She’s a Filipina visual artist from the East Bay whose work has been featured on Steph Curry’s signature sneakers, Lyft Bikes and public walls in Sweden, Haiti and beyond.

It’s no surprise that Homebody became one of the most talked-out experiences in the Bay when it ran from January through February of this year. It featured paintings and sculptures animated by augmented reality and projection mapping, and guest performances from beloved Bay Area musicians like Goapele and Ruby Ibarra. From all accounts, the show was a banger, appearing in San Francisco Business Times’ coverage of best immersive art experiences alongside Van Gogh, Picasso and Banksy.

Yet unlike the well-resourced, touring Van Gogh and Picasso shows, Homebody was homegrown out the mud by the people, for the people.

“This was all of our first time figuring it out as we went along,” says Torneros, who began working with Jethmal and Endeavors Oakland in 2020. “Companies [have been] dedicating huge budgets to reviving the work of old dead white guys, and that didn’t sit well with me. Why don’t you invest in living artists who are making a statement and providing a space for the community to heal?”

Her frustration isn’t uncommon. Every Bay Area artist I’ve spoken to feels similarly—how do independent creators receive the support they need to be seen and heard?

In the case of Homebody, a fellow East Bay Filipina, Cecilia Caparas Apelin, rented out her venue—Ciel Creative Space—at a reduced cost for Torneros’ and Jethmal’s plans to manifest. The 40,000-square-foot creative sanctuary and production studio is typically booked up through the year.

“You want to make sure people are getting paid what they're worth, so operating costs were our biggest challenge,” Tornernos says. “But the vision was so strong and unique that people were willing to bring their costs down to be a part of it. Many people did. Our vendors graciously lowered their costs to be able to get involved with us.”

Making Homebody happen required a lot of bartering, trading and freestyling. Local vendors like Elevate Productions, A3 Visuals, Pixl Prints and Mobius Acoustics provided equipment at largely discounted rates. Torneros paid out of her own pocket for other supplies and assembly costs. Jethmal—along with a dedicated group of volunteers, including Nash—gave months of their time to make everything happen, helping with planning and execution, and even welcoming visitors.

Despite charging $50 for admission (which included drinks and musical performances), Jethmal says the show’s organizers didn’t break even, and the funds were instead used to partially pay back Ciel Creative Spaces. Still, to the organizers and audiences alike, the ability to come together and experience something fresh during a time of pandemic grief and disconnect was priceless—and proved what can be done even without major resources.

Tremendous trade-offs took place for this wildly interconnected machinery to function—ones that traditional institutions would never have to consider. In one case, rising local rapper Mani Draper was given exclusive access to film his latest music video using Homebody as a backdrop without any rental fee or restrictions. In return, Draper performed a live set as part of the exhibit.

Because a cascade of volunteers and organizers turned the inside of that studio into an SFMOMA-worthy exhibition, major organizations stepped up to support the project. The Golden State Warriors sponsored private tours for high school students, and the Westfield San Francisco Centre offered free ad space. Currently, there are talks of bringing Homebody to Los Angeles in what Torneros envisions as a potential tour.

2022: Taking 'Agency' to Make Change

Now that Homebody is over for the time being, Jethmal and Nash are focused on making Agency flourish. For artists like Brittany Tanner of Song Remedy, the space is crucial for their vision of art in service of the people. “We just prayed that we would get a space, and two weeks later, we saw that [Agency] had an opening,” says Tanner, who once was an elementary school choir teacher and is now a member of the band SOL Development.

To advocates like her—who can’t always afford the thousands of dollars required to rent most venues—Agency has been a lifeline. She gets to use the space, and, in return, the community has an opportunity to support one another in a way that cultivates future artists, clients and partners.

According to Jethmal, Agency is about “culture preserving” and “being a resource [for those who] never get taken care of.”

Agency is gradually expanding. On May 21, they hosted a record swap and maker market organized by local collectives Lower Grand Radio and spaz.radio. On May 22, they held a Warriors watch party that raised money for the family of Jun Anabo, the beloved restaurant owner who was recently killed in a shooting. This summer, Nash and Assan want to build small, affordable studios for visual artists, and branch out towards small festivals like Tupac Day. That’ll happen on June 18, just two days after Pac’s birthday, in collaboration with Money B from the Digital Underground, and Mystic—two musicians with whom Tupac worked closely.

“We want to support all disciplines of art,” says Nash. “We’ll be offering a daily membership workspace so that media artists, sculptors, painters and others can work and collaborate and build and present together. That’s what we’re about.”